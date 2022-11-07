ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors 116, Kings 113: Too Much Stuff from Steph

To wrap up their first road trip of the season, the Kings made it back to the west coast to face off with the Golden State Warriors for the second time so far this season. The Warriors entered tonight's NorCal battle having lost six of their last seven, and on an unusual five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Kings had lost their previous six matchups against the Warriors, last beating them on March 25, 2021. Few things make my cold heart glow more than a Kings' win and a Warriors' loss, so I came in with high hopes that the Kings could extend their annoying neighbor's losing streak. Let's see how they did:
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadspin

Steph Curry is keeping Golden State upright, but for how long?

Golden State’s 4-7 record has been jarring to witness. A five-game road losing streak during a road trip that rolled through Charlotte (3-8), Detroit (3-8), Miami (4-7), Orlando (2-9), and New Orleans (5-5) had the alarms blaring. Despite the final result, the Warriors 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night was clarifying. In the victory, Steph Curry delivered another MVP-caliber performance, scoring 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting in 36 minutes. Draymond Green even achieved double digits scoring. Wiggins dropped 25 and drained 4-of-8 triples. Klay Thompson logged a quiet 16 points and Kevon Looney snatched 16 boards and chipped in four assists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4

What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings

For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr confident JP will snap out of early-season 'funk'

Coming off a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, Jordan Poole made a splash in the league and was rewarded for his Poole Party efforts with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. But that same confident young guard has yet to be seen on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Moses Moody playing off bench Monday night for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have been pretty cautious with overextending Klay Thompson so far this season. As a result, he sat out last Friday's contest due to right Achilles tendon injury management on the second leg of the back-to-back set. But after having the weekend to rest, he's back in action, starting on the wing. In a corresponding move, Moody is reverting to the bench.
SACRAMENTO, CA

