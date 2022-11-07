Read full article on original website
KESQ
Avalanche danger rises as snow falls
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Snow depths in the mountains across western Montana are becoming deep enough to ski and snowboard, which means deadly avalanches are possible. As much as 2 feet of new snow accumulated at high elevations over the weekend, offering early season powder turns at backcountry hot-spots...
KESQ
Veterans Day brings sunshine and cool conditions
Cooler than normal daytime highs will prevail today and through the weekend as well. A front to our North will bring modest onshore winds to the region, which will help keep our highs in the lower 70s with dry weather prevailing. Into next week, a reinforcement of that cooler air...
KESQ
‘Magic mushrooms’ vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to determine whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms is too early to call. A ballot measure would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator.” It also would allow an advisory board to eventually add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Supporters say psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. Critics argue decriminalization will jeopardize public safety.
KESQ
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.3% of the vote. A campaign funded...
