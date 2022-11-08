ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

After delay, Powerball numbers drawn for $2.04 billion jackpot

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — While millions waited on Monday night for the numbers to be drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history, they would soon learn they had to wait longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed because of "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Abbott campaign holds post-election roundtable to discuss 2022 Texas governor's race

Governor Greg Abbott has secured a third term as Texas governor, beating out Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott’s campaign held a post-election roundtable on Wednesday morning to speak with the media about his performance in the 2022 governor’s race. The campaign explained how the governor locked in his re-election.
TEXAS STATE
Audio Account

KFBK Morning News

The most recent test scores from students in California's public schools are decisive and troubling. Closing our schools during the pandemic dealt a big blow to our children. Statewide, English test scores fell by 4 percentage points. Math test scores down by 7 percentage points from before the pandemic. But at one local school. A charter school in Vacaville, Kairos public school, it's a much different story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Greg Abbott's victory in Uvalde County is both surprising and expected

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term Tuesday night—defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. One spot that helped propel him to victory in Uvalde County where the deadliest school shooting in the state happened at Robb Elementary. Abbott’s win in Uvalde is surprising...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy