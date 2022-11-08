Read full article on original website
After delay, Powerball numbers drawn for $2.04 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — While millions waited on Monday night for the numbers to be drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history, they would soon learn they had to wait longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed because of "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according...
Nicole sets new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. Nicole made landfall on the east...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
Abbott campaign holds post-election roundtable to discuss 2022 Texas governor's race
Governor Greg Abbott has secured a third term as Texas governor, beating out Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott’s campaign held a post-election roundtable on Wednesday morning to speak with the media about his performance in the 2022 governor’s race. The campaign explained how the governor locked in his re-election.
Uvalde residents vote for Gov. Abbott just over 5 months after massacre at Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas - Over five months after the worst school shooting in Texas history and so many screaming for change, Uvalde residents came out in force to vote in favor of Republican Governor Greg Abbott. With all precincts reporting, the people of Uvalde helped re-elect Abbott by a 22-point margin...
KFBK Morning News
The most recent test scores from students in California's public schools are decisive and troubling. Closing our schools during the pandemic dealt a big blow to our children. Statewide, English test scores fell by 4 percentage points. Math test scores down by 7 percentage points from before the pandemic. But at one local school. A charter school in Vacaville, Kairos public school, it's a much different story...
Greg Abbott's victory in Uvalde County is both surprising and expected
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term Tuesday night—defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. One spot that helped propel him to victory in Uvalde County where the deadliest school shooting in the state happened at Robb Elementary. Abbott’s win in Uvalde is surprising...
