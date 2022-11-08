Read full article on original website
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Told Us About Her Family's Reaction To Watching Bartise's Comments About Her Body
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Sausage Party Animated Series from Seth Rogen Headed to Amazon
Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment. A spinoff of the 2016 animated film is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the film, will return to voice his character, as well as cast members Kristin Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also lend ther voices to the series.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film
Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Get A Sneak Peak At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their New Holiday Action Movie
Dwayne Johnson and his fellow Hollywood star Chris Evans have been in the movie industry for years. Individually, they have featured in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies in the world. For Chris, who is strongly associated with the MCU, fans have witnessed his acting prowess in productions like Avengers: End Game, Captain America: The First Avenger, and many others.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms. The legendary director told The New York Times in an interview published online Wednesday that he felt his fellow filmmakers were thrown “under the bus” by Warner Bros.’ surprise announcement in late 2020 that all of its releases for the following year would be available day-and-date on HBO Max amid the pandemic. Christopher Nolan was among the notable names who criticized the decision at the time.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeslie Phillips,...
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
AMC CEO Says a Lack of New Movies, Not COVID or Streaming, Is the Real Threat to Theaters
AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron has constantly expressed optimism over the future of his movie theater chain and continued to do so in an earnings call on Tuesday in which he swung back against what he called “conventional wisdom” in the media over perceived threats to his industry.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Florence Pugh Takes on Vibrant Autumnal Florals in Tea-length Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Florence Pugh got colorful with talk show host Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday wearing a floral-print dress from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini’s resort 2023 collection. The look was emblazoned with autumnal floral in hues of fuchsia, soft pink, purple, orange and red.
startattle.com
Tulsa King (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone, trailer, release date
Dwight, blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma; as he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates. Startattle.com – Tulsa King | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Release date: November...
