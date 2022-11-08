ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Where and when to vote today in Nebraska

By Aaron Sanderford
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5swG_0j2oLqke00

A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here.

Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives, and decide the balance of power in the Nebraska Legislature, among other races.

There are also a trio of ballot initiatives to weigh in on, including whether to require ID to vote and whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 over time and index it.

If you’re still looking for information about candidates and initiatives before you go to the polls, brush up with this primer . More election news you can use:

Where to vote

Check your polling place on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. Just enter your name and address.

https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

When to vote

Polling places in Nebraska are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT).

Early ballots

Voters using ballots by mail must return them before the polls close Tuesday. Ballots must be delivered directly to your county election office or be deposited in an official early ballot drop box in your home county by 8 p.m. CDT (7 p.m. MDT). Election staffers and volunteers make sure every ballot returned on time is counted.

Verifying early votes

People casting early ballots can check the status of their ballots on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.

https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

Reporting voting problems

If you experience a problem while voting, call your local county election office. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office says every polling place should have a sheet of paper posted with the local election office phone number.

Checking results

The first Election Day results will start rolling in at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday (7 p.m. MDT). Statewide results will be available at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, with results from all 93 counties refreshed every five minutes:

https://sos.nebraska.gov

Voters in Nebraska’s three most populated counties can also check local results online.

Douglas County Election Commission:

https://www.votedouglascounty.com

Sarpy County Election Commission:

https://www.sarpy.gov/659/Election-Commission

Lancaster County Election Commission:

https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/314/Election-Commissioner

Close races, recounts

The trigger for an automatic recount in Nebraska is 1% of the top vote-getter’s tally. If the difference between first and second is less than 1%, once election results are certified, then an automatic recount will be conducted.

Later counts for early ballots in Douglas, Lancaster

The Douglas County Election Commission releases results from all early ballots returned by voters by Monday afternoon on Election night, during its 8 p.m. results. For early ballots returned after office hours Monday or on Election Day, the county releases results on Friday, after verifying signatures.

Lancaster County releases its results from early ballots returned by Monday on Election Night, also during its first batch of results at 8 p.m. The county expects to release results on Thursday from early voting ballots that don’t get returned until late Monday or on Election Day.

The post Where and when to vote today in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Abortion rights advocates say no matter the election outcome, it’s time to fight

LINCOLN — Advocates for abortion rights rallied Wednesday, saying that regardless of the final results of the general election, “we have a fight ahead of us.” “I can promise that we will use every tool in the toolbox to stand against any (abortion) ban in Nebraska and make sure we keep the government out of […] The post Abortion rights advocates say no matter the election outcome, it’s time to fight appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral

LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Fredrickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, […] The post Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. Find your county and state election updates:. UPDATE 11/9/22 6:00 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Voter ID, minimum wage, airport funding ballot issues sail to victory

OMAHA — Nebraska voters approved a trio of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday, which means: Workers will get a minimum wage boost; people will have to provide photo ID in order to vote; and airports gained the power to use public funds to expand commercial flight offerings. Here’s more: Initiative 433 raises Nebraska’s minimum wage gradually […] The post Voter ID, minimum wage, airport funding ballot issues sail to victory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature

LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by the Legislature’s Executive Board. But five of […] The post ‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

High School Republicans, union support helped power Bacon’s win

OMAHA — Cole Lumsden had classes Wednesday at Elkhorn South High School, but that didn’t keep him from staying at U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s Election Night party until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lumsden is president of the Nebraska High School Republicans, a group of 125 students in 33 schools across the state. Bacon credits the high […] The post High School Republicans, union support helped power Bacon’s win appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Flood Defeats Pansing Brooks In First Congressional District Race

For the second time this year Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a race for Nebraska’s First District Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in June’s Special Election to fill the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s unexpired term. Tuesday’s election win means Flood will serve a full two year term.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening

The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
976
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy