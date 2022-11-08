Where and when to vote today in Nebraska

A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here.

Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives, and decide the balance of power in the Nebraska Legislature, among other races.

There are also a trio of ballot initiatives to weigh in on, including whether to require ID to vote and whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 over time and index it.

If you’re still looking for information about candidates and initiatives before you go to the polls, brush up with this primer . More election news you can use:

Where to vote

Check your polling place on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. Just enter your name and address.

https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

When to vote

Polling places in Nebraska are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT).

Early ballots

Voters using ballots by mail must return them before the polls close Tuesday. Ballots must be delivered directly to your county election office or be deposited in an official early ballot drop box in your home county by 8 p.m. CDT (7 p.m. MDT). Election staffers and volunteers make sure every ballot returned on time is counted.

Verifying early votes

People casting early ballots can check the status of their ballots on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website.

https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/

Reporting voting problems

If you experience a problem while voting, call your local county election office. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office says every polling place should have a sheet of paper posted with the local election office phone number.

Checking results

The first Election Day results will start rolling in at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday (7 p.m. MDT). Statewide results will be available at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, with results from all 93 counties refreshed every five minutes:

https://sos.nebraska.gov

Voters in Nebraska’s three most populated counties can also check local results online.

Douglas County Election Commission:

https://www.votedouglascounty.com

Sarpy County Election Commission:

https://www.sarpy.gov/659/Election-Commission

Lancaster County Election Commission:

https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/314/Election-Commissioner

Close races, recounts

The trigger for an automatic recount in Nebraska is 1% of the top vote-getter’s tally. If the difference between first and second is less than 1%, once election results are certified, then an automatic recount will be conducted.

Later counts for early ballots in Douglas, Lancaster

The Douglas County Election Commission releases results from all early ballots returned by voters by Monday afternoon on Election night, during its 8 p.m. results. For early ballots returned after office hours Monday or on Election Day, the county releases results on Friday, after verifying signatures.

Lancaster County releases its results from early ballots returned by Monday on Election Night, also during its first batch of results at 8 p.m. The county expects to release results on Thursday from early voting ballots that don’t get returned until late Monday or on Election Day.

