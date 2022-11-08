ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result

Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an excerpt from his forthcoming book published as a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Mr Pence claimed a television ad from the Lincoln Project was “the first time anyone implied” that he could singlehandedly change the result of the 2020 election by presiding over the counting of electoral votes on January 6, 2021....
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

TV pundits, election analysts declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of the 2022 midterms

Republicans were expecting a "red wave" on Election Day, with the typical gains for the out-of-power party turbo-charged by high inflation and economic malaise. That wave did not materialize, and "many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President [Donald] Trump," Fox News reports. "As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states, a consensus appeared to emerge that Trump had a bad night."
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election

Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election

Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Trump’s Primary Winners Were a Bunch of Election Night Losers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The full impact of Tuesday’s midterm elections won’t be clear for days, if not weeks. But the results in the East and Midwest were nowhere near as bad for Democrats as they could have been, in part because of a familiar dynamic: Donald Trump is a really bad judge of competence and character. During this year’s Republican primaries, Trump sought to demonstrate his dominance over the party and influence over the electorate by backing a cast of individuals who could have played The Guy Who Hijacks a Submarine in a 1990s thriller. In the general election, it didn’t go great.
GEORGIA STATE
