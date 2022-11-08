Read full article on original website
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the...
Michigan secretary of state blasts Trump over electoral ‘lies’ that might lead to violence
Michigan’s secretary of state ripped former President Trump for spreading lies that could encourage political violence after he drafted a series of posts casting doubt on the election integrity of the midterms before polls had closed Tuesday. “This isn’t true,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded after a...
If Trump runs in 2024, it's likely he'll choose Marjorie Taylor Greene as running mate
Former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene during the LIV golf invitational series on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A New York Times reporter confirmed rumors that Donald Trump is considering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his running mate, should...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an excerpt from his forthcoming book published as a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Mr Pence claimed a television ad from the Lincoln Project was “the first time anyone implied” that he could singlehandedly change the result of the 2020 election by presiding over the counting of electoral votes on January 6, 2021....
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” during a speech on Monday and in response, his supporters cheered. During a rally in Ohio, Trump recalled dismissing MS-13 gang members as “animals” during his presidency. Then, he said the same insult applied to the House speaker.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
TV pundits, election analysts declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of the 2022 midterms
Republicans were expecting a "red wave" on Election Day, with the typical gains for the out-of-power party turbo-charged by high inflation and economic malaise. That wave did not materialize, and "many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President [Donald] Trump," Fox News reports. "As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states, a consensus appeared to emerge that Trump had a bad night."
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
8 in 10 say they’re concerned about political violence, and more than half blame Trump: poll
Eight in 10 Americans are concerned about political violence in the U.S., according to the latest Politico-Morning Consult poll, which comes in the wake of the violent attack against the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). That fear was prevalent in both parties, with 88 percent of Democrats and 76...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election
Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
Trump’s Primary Winners Were a Bunch of Election Night Losers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The full impact of Tuesday’s midterm elections won’t be clear for days, if not weeks. But the results in the East and Midwest were nowhere near as bad for Democrats as they could have been, in part because of a familiar dynamic: Donald Trump is a really bad judge of competence and character. During this year’s Republican primaries, Trump sought to demonstrate his dominance over the party and influence over the electorate by backing a cast of individuals who could have played The Guy Who Hijacks a Submarine in a 1990s thriller. In the general election, it didn’t go great.
