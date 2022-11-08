Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...

