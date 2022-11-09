ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Republican Dusty Johnson wins 3rd House term in South Dakota

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xg6LI_0j2oGGfJ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won reelection Tuesday for his third term representing South Dakota’s only U.S. House district, easily winning a race in which Democrats didn’t field a candidate.

The 46-year-old Republican faced only Libertarian Collin Duprel, who did not report raising or spending any money in the campaign. Democrat Ryan Ryder , a lawyer, withdrew early from the contest in March after coming under scrutiny for tweets he made from a personal account.

The House seat was not always a lock for Johnson. He faced a competitive primary against a right-wing challenger in state lawmaker Taffy Howard that attracted spending from several national political action committees.

Johnson has worked to shore up his conservative credentials in the heavily Republican state while portraying himself as focused on policy over political brawling. During his time in the House, he has worked for bipartisan agreements as part of a group known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
COLORADO STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
NEVADA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
WATERTOWN, SD
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Farmers Union approve the vote on Amendment D

HURON, S.D.(Press Release) – Following the Nov. 8 vote, South Dakota Farmers Union members join with the majority of South Dakotans in celebrating the passage of Amendment D. “Medicaid expansion keeps our tax dollars in South Dakota and it will help farm and ranch families access healthcare,” said Doug...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy