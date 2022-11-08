Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
Hub City Hog Fest to return to downtown Spartanburg
The Hub City Hog Fest will surround several roads near Morgan Square. A barbeque contest will take place as a way to benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
Mountain Xpress
Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting
Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
thebluebanner.net
Business spotlight: Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue
In this week’s Business Spotlight, Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue held a grand opening for its new outdoor bar. The local business donated proceeds from their ticket sales to non-profits such as River link, Our Voice and Asheville Humane Society.
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
asheville.com
Asheville Parks & Recreation to Host “Flapjacks & Feedback” Event on Saturday, Nov. 12th
Southside residents and regular Walton Street Park visitors are invited to a free pancake breakfast to share thoughts on design preferences for the park’s facelift. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) team members will be on hand with surveys and information during Flapjacks & Feedback on Saturday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center (285 Livingston St.).
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
Flying Magazine
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land
Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
fb101.com
RENOWNED CRAFT CHOCOLATE COMPANY FRENCH BROAD CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST LOCATION OUTSIDE OF ASHEVILLE IS NOW OPEN AT PONCE CITY MARKET
Ponce City Market announces French Broad Chocolate – the bean-to-bar craft chocolate company out of Asheville, North Carolina – is now open on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan. The pair drove a...
WYFF4.com
Greenville brewery cofounder battling cancer dies, family says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: The family of Tom Davis said he died Tuesday night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is...
ashevilleblade.com
Asheville’s non-discrimination ordinance is a sham
The city’s non-discrimination ordinance was supposed to help protect against bigotry, and its architects are touting it in their runs for office. But over a year later it has helped no one. It wasn’t meant to. Above: A pride flag flies from city hall in 2015. File photo...
secretatlanta.co
Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market
A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
