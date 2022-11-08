ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

avlwatchdog.org

Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting

Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

Business spotlight: Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue

In this week’s Business Spotlight, Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue held a grand opening for its new outdoor bar. The local business donated proceeds from their ticket sales to non-profits such as River link, Our Voice and Asheville Humane Society.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn

Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Parks & Recreation to Host “Flapjacks & Feedback” Event on Saturday, Nov. 12th

Southside residents and regular Walton Street Park visitors are invited to a free pancake breakfast to share thoughts on design preferences for the park’s facelift. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) team members will be on hand with surveys and information during Flapjacks & Feedback on Saturday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center (285 Livingston St.).
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
SYLVA, NC
Flying Magazine

Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land

Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville brewery cofounder battling cancer dies, family says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: The family of Tom Davis said he died Tuesday night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is...
GREENVILLE, SC
ashevilleblade.com

Asheville’s non-discrimination ordinance is a sham

The city’s non-discrimination ordinance was supposed to help protect against bigotry, and its architects are touting it in their runs for office. But over a year later it has helped no one. It wasn’t meant to. Above: A pride flag flies from city hall in 2015. File photo...
ASHEVILLE, NC
secretatlanta.co

Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
ATLANTA, GA
WLOS.com

Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
CAPE CORAL, FL

