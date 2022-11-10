Hurricane Nicole to make Florida landfall as Cat. 1 storm

NEXT Weather: Hurricane Nicole Update 11/9/22 8PM 01:30

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has declared that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.

Speaking to CBS chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Wednesday evening, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center said storm hunters flying in the system have concluded that Nicole has reached hurricane status.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a flood advisory that extends until 8 p.m. A Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade was canceled .

As of 6 p.m., the tropical storm was moving west at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 75 mph.

It is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Palm Beach County after midnight. .

Several school districts , including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, canceled classes Wednesday.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools announced that classes would be closed Thursday for a second day in a row because of the storm.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move over the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday and move onshore on the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday night. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Nicole becomes a hurricane. CBS4

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* The Abacos, Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

* Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

* Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas

* Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

* Flagler/Volusia County Line, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

* North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida

* Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida

* Anclote River, Florida to Ochlockonee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

* South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

* Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

In South Florida, rainbands moved in Wednesday morning and throughout the day we'll see gusty squalls.

Broward could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, wind gusts up to 45 mph, coastal flooding, and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Miami-Dade could see 1 to 4 inches of rain, wind gusts up to 35 mph, minor coastal flooding, and a storm surge of 1 to 2 feet.

Residents in at least three Florida counties - Flagler, Palm Beach, and Volusia - were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The mandatory evacuation order in Palm Beach County affects 52,000 residents of mobile homes and 67,000 residents of barrier islands. Shelters up and down the coast were opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.



"This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life," said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald. "Our infrastructure, particularly along the coastline, is very vulnerable because of Hurricane Ian."

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport were experiencing some flight delays and cancellations but both planned to remain open on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., said commercial operations would stop Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights.

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks to begin phased closure at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will also close at 5 p.m.

Jack Beven, a National Hurricane Center forecaster, said the storm has a "very large cyclonic envelope," meaning that even if it makes landfall along the central Florida coastline, the effects will be felt as far north as Georgia.

NASA announced that because of the storm, next week's planned launch of its much-anticipated moon rocket will be pushed back two days to Nov. 16. The 322-foot rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple of years.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Since record keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985.