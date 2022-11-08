Read full article on original website
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect. On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead...
Man stabbed by police at Hillsboro hospital booked at jail
Police say Joshua Wesley attacked a deputy during intake a hospital and was stabbed during the altercation. The man stabbed by a police officer at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro last month has been released from a local hospital and lodged at the Washington County Jail without incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Joshua A. Wesley, 27, was being admitted to the hospital on Oct. 24 when police say he attacked Deputy Zane Hafeman and tried to take his gun. Wesley was stabbed by the deputy during the altercation and was transported...
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
Lincoln City man arrested after dangerous colored fentanyl powder, heroin found in home
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police arrested a man involved in a case where heroin, fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder were found in his home. On October 29 police officers did a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Ave. Police had received multiple reports from concerned citizens about a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view.
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
Man found dead in Lloyd District ID’d, police rule death a homicide
The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man found dead in a parking lot in the Lloyd District and ruled the death a homicide, according to reports.
Girl, 15, hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in NE Portland
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Portland man sentenced after more than 10 pounds of meth; pills found in car
A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and illegal firearms, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Student allegedly brought gun, ‘illegal substances’ to Reynolds High School
Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and "illegal substances" while trying to get into the school Monday morning.
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Man shot by police during Biden’s Portland visit attacked driver with ‘sharpened’ tent stake, court docs say
Portland police shot and wounded a man last month after he tried to stab a motorist with a “sharpened tent stake” through the car’s open window, prosecutors say. An unidentified officer shot Jeremy J. Rieck in the arm around 6 p.m. Oct. 14 as President Joe Biden flew into Portland.
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials
A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.
