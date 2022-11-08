ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kptv.com

Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man stabbed by police at Hillsboro hospital booked at jail

Police say Joshua Wesley attacked a deputy during intake a hospital and was stabbed during the altercation. The man stabbed by a police officer at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro last month has been released from a local hospital and lodged at the Washington County Jail without incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Joshua A. Wesley, 27, was being admitted to the hospital on Oct. 24 when police say he attacked Deputy Zane Hafeman and tried to take his gun. Wesley was stabbed by the deputy during the altercation and was transported...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Lincoln City man arrested after dangerous colored fentanyl powder, heroin found in home

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police arrested a man involved in a case where heroin, fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder were found in his home. On October 29 police officers did a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Ave. Police had received multiple reports from concerned citizens about a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket

The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act

The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
SCAPPOOSE, OR

