Police say Joshua Wesley attacked a deputy during intake a hospital and was stabbed during the altercation. The man stabbed by a police officer at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro last month has been released from a local hospital and lodged at the Washington County Jail without incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Joshua A. Wesley, 27, was being admitted to the hospital on Oct. 24 when police say he attacked Deputy Zane Hafeman and tried to take his gun. Wesley was stabbed by the deputy during the altercation and was transported...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO