Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Reveals The Origins Of The Undisputed Era, More
During a recent appearance on the “MCW Backstage Pass” podcast, former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish commented on the origins of the Undisputed Era in NXT, Roderick Strong being added to the faction, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died
The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow after his match. Wardlow was preparing to call out Powerhouse Hobbs before Joe attacked him with his title, hitting him in the head and sending him down. Joe then choked Wardlow out before exchanging some words with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Scrapped Match From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
There were plans for a match that was canceled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode included six matches, with the main event featuring Bryan Danielson’s two-out-of-three falls victory against Sammy Guevara. Per Fightful Select, there was originally one more match planned for the show, featuring Darby...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk Does Commentary For Cage Fury Fighting Championships
The AEW wrestler returned to screens on Thursday night, stepping into the commentary booth for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Thursday’s event was CFFC 114, which aired on UFC Fight Pass. This marked a return to the CFFC booth for Punk, who debuted for the MMA promotion at CFFC 71 in November of 2018. He was a regular with the promotion before signing with AEW in August 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For November 9, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for November 9, 2022!. The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns. The Acclaimed and FTR pick up the win after a brilliant combination at the end. Winners: The Acclaimed and FTR. MJF is out to talk now. He...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Says NXT UK Title Reign Isn’t Comparable To Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title Run
Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. He won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. Since defeating Brock Lesnar to unify the global championships at WrestleMania 38, he has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will not be appearing at its NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. You can check out the official announcement below:. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several big matches were announced for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, including three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. AEW World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of The NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and the promotion have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar In A Street Fight For Trilogy Bout
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at odds for all of 2022. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title. When they fought at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar defeated Lashley, but “The Allmighty” attacked him after the match. Lashley discussed the defeat when...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans
According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Discusses The Possibility Of Facing Seth Rollins In The Future, More
During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay commented on who he’d like to face in the future, possibly facing Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On future opponents: “I have a list of opponents...
Comments / 0