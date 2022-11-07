ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW

Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling

Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com

MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground

MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals The Origins Of The Undisputed Era, More

During a recent appearance on the “MCW Backstage Pass” podcast, former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish commented on the origins of the Undisputed Era in NXT, Roderick Strong being added to the faction, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how...
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died

The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
ewrestlingnews.com

Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe turned on Wardlow after his match. Wardlow was preparing to call out Powerhouse Hobbs before Joe attacked him with his title, hitting him in the head and sending him down. Joe then choked Wardlow out before exchanging some words with...
ewrestlingnews.com

Scrapped Match From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

There were plans for a match that was canceled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode included six matches, with the main event featuring Bryan Danielson’s two-out-of-three falls victory against Sammy Guevara. Per Fightful Select, there was originally one more match planned for the show, featuring Darby...
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Does Commentary For Cage Fury Fighting Championships

The AEW wrestler returned to screens on Thursday night, stepping into the commentary booth for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Thursday’s event was CFFC 114, which aired on UFC Fight Pass. This marked a return to the CFFC booth for Punk, who debuted for the MMA promotion at CFFC 71 in November of 2018. He was a regular with the promotion before signing with AEW in August 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Results For November 9, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for November 9, 2022!. The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns. The Acclaimed and FTR pick up the win after a brilliant combination at the end. Winners: The Acclaimed and FTR. MJF is out to talk now. He...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK

All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com

Gunther Says NXT UK Title Reign Isn’t Comparable To Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title Run

Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. He won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. Since defeating Brock Lesnar to unify the global championships at WrestleMania 38, he has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
NEW YORK STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Cobb Pulled From NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will not be appearing at its NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. You can check out the official announcement below:. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to appear on NJPW TAMASHII events...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
BOSTON, MA
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several big matches were announced for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, including three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. AEW World...
ewrestlingnews.com

Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of The NWA

Since announcing his intention to depart the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and the promotion have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar In A Street Fight For Trilogy Bout

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at odds for all of 2022. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title. When they fought at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar defeated Lashley, but “The Allmighty” attacked him after the match. Lashley discussed the defeat when...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans

According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
NEWARK, NJ
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay Discusses The Possibility Of Facing Seth Rollins In The Future, More

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay commented on who he’d like to face in the future, possibly facing Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On future opponents: “I have a list of opponents...

