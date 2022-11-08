Read full article on original website
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals The Origin Of His 2X4, Talks Career
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke with the Times Union in Albany, NY to promote his one-man show this weekend. During the interview, the 2011 WWE Hall of Famer commented on his lengthy in-ring career, where his trademark 2X4 came from, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
QT Marshall Pokes Fun At Danhausen, News On Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy
AEW wrestler QT Marshall appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps. Following the show, Marshall took to Twitter to poke fun at the Very Evil, Very Nice one:. ShopAEW.com is selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Dade City, FL
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. – Channing...
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 9 Matches Confirmed
AEW Full Gear 2022 will be taking place next weekend, and we now have the updated lineup for the pay-per-view event following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. The AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey, and will feature the following matches:
Saraya Says She Was Inspired By Steve Austin’s In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38
AEW wrestler Saraya was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss her AEW debut and being cleared to return to in-ring competition. The former Paige also commented on being inspired after seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.
AAA & Conrad Thompson Possibly Planning WrestleMania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are collaborating on an event in the United States during WrestleMania weekend in April. It should be noted that Roldan had been talking about doing a show in the US with a “good friend” for the...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/11/22)
WWE invades the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) –...
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
William Regal Discusses Rip Rogers Helping Him Get To America
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on working with Rip Rogers in Germany and Austria, Rip Rogers’ connection to Bill Watts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On working with Rip Rogers in...
