16-year-old charged after teen shot and killed, 3-year-old critically injured Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is charged with the murder of another teen and the attempted murder of a 3-year-old after gunfire Downtown.

The shooting happened Oct. 30 on Exchange Avenue just before 8 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed and the 3-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to multiple sources.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our sources said the 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder involving the toddler and another person.