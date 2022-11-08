Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane’s success includes emerging unsung heroes
The 8-1 Tulane Green Wave have been one of the major surprises in all of college football. Now 17th in the latest CFP rankings, the team is worthy of immense praise. To experience such success requires a total team effort, top to bottom. Everyone is familiar with Michael Pratt and...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
crescentcitysports.com
Ross nears double-double in Privateers’ season opening loss at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers (0-1) battled and led for most of the first half but a big second quarter run put the UTEP Miners (1-0) ahead for good as New Orleans dropped their season opener 83-55 at the Don Haskins Center on Monday. INSIDE THE...
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
crescentcitysports.com
Loyola set to unveil National Championship banner; present rings Saturday
The 21-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship banner and rings ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to Loyola’s game against SUNO at 6 p.m. NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans will honor its 2021-2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship team with a special MBB Banner unveiling and Ring Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12, prior to the team’s home game against Southern University New Orleans. Loyola Athletics will unveil the National Championship banner, the school’s first national title since the men’s basketball team won in 1945, and members of the team will receive their National Championship rings. The ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to the 6 p.m. game time.
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
Look: College Basketball Opening Night Final Score Going Viral
The opening night of college basketball often features some lopsided scores as teams typically ease their way into the new season. James Madison's men's hoops team certainly did that this afternoon. The Dukes' opening opponent was the University of Valley Forge, a Division III school out of Pennsylvania. The poor...
Balanced effort propels Butler men’s basketball to 89-53 win
INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they […]
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
No. 13 Indiana pulls away to defeat Morehead State
Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 13 Indiana cruise to an 88-53 victory
crescentcitysports.com
Rowbury, Woodard make good first impressions in SLU’s season-opening win over Loyola
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team saw freshman Brody Rowbury and transfer Alec Woodard make an emphatic opening statement, hitting almost all shots the two took to help the Lions open the season with a 90-72 win over the Loyola Wolf Pack. The defending...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU-Alabama thriller produces big ratings for ESPN
Saturday’s instant classic between LSU and Alabama at Tiger Stadium was the most viewed college football regular season game on ESPN in six years. According to a release by the network on Tuesday, the Tigers’ 32-31 victory in overtime was viewed by an average of 7.6 million viewers, peaking with 10.4 million viewers.
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
ballstatesports.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season
MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
crescentcitysports.com
UNO students vote down fee proposal to add football
UNO ATLETICS RELEASE: University of New Orleans Students Reject Proposed Student Experience Fee. NEW ORLEANS – In the largest student voter turnout in over a decade, a majority of University of New Orleans students voted against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students. The margin was 1,468 (69%) against and 633 (31%) in favor of the referendum. The Fee would have provided the University with funding necessary to start intercollegiate football, women’s soccer, women’s golf and marching band, in addition to providing funds to other student activities, club and intramural sports, student retention, and diversity programs.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
Comments / 0