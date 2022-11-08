ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona women's basketball crushed NAU in season opener

The Arizona women’s basketball team crushed NAU in their first game of the season in McKale Center 113-56 on Thursday, November 10. The past three times the Wildcats have played the Lumberjacks, it resulted in a win for Arizona. Arizona possessed the ball a majority of the first half securing 17 points at the first media break, while NAU only had 8. The Wildcats had 14 points in the paint during the first quarter and six points off the bench. Shaina Pellington led the offense in points in the first half having 14 points, followed by Esmery Martinez, who secured 11 points by the half.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona volleyball faces back-to-back losses on the road

The University of Arizona volleyball team went on the road on Nov. 4 to face UCLA. The Wildcats were looking to build on their most recent victory but were outmatched against the Bruins. Their weekend play would continue with them facing USC on Nov. 6, and once again, the Wildcats would fall short.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona debuts explosive offense in first regular season game

It was known that Arizona would be short one of its post players after junior forward Lauren Ware underwent surgery last week. It turned out that the Wildcats were even more shorthanded in the frontcourt when freshman Maya Nnaji was held out of the regular-season opener against Northern Arizona on Thursday night.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sabino coach McBrayer “couldn’t be more proud” of Sabercats after season-ending loss

QUEEN CREEK — For 14 seniors at Sabino High School, their football careers officially came to a close on Friday night following the 42-28 loss to Eastmark in the 3A Quarterfinals. In an emotional loss, the No. 7 Sabercats struggled to hold the Firebirds in the fourth quarter after going into the final 12 minutes to play trailing by only a touchdown.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period. Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday

Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

PODCAST: Interview with Walden Grove football coach Corey Noble

Although Walden Grove has won six straight games by an average of 27.2 points to improve to 7-2 overall, the Red Wolves are presently out of playoff contention in 4A rated No. 17. The top 16 teams get into the playoffs, which begin next week. Walden Grove (4-0 in the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

How UA donors contributed to Mark Kelly’s senate campaigns

Incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly relied heavily on donations from a number of sources, including donors from the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, to fund his reelection campaign against Republican Blake Masters. The UA was Kelly’s fourth largest campaign donor, bringing in $101,501 to his political campaigns since...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ

