Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona women's basketball crushed NAU in season opener
The Arizona women’s basketball team crushed NAU in their first game of the season in McKale Center 113-56 on Thursday, November 10. The past three times the Wildcats have played the Lumberjacks, it resulted in a win for Arizona. Arizona possessed the ball a majority of the first half securing 17 points at the first media break, while NAU only had 8. The Wildcats had 14 points in the paint during the first quarter and six points off the bench. Shaina Pellington led the offense in points in the first half having 14 points, followed by Esmery Martinez, who secured 11 points by the half.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona volleyball faces back-to-back losses on the road
The University of Arizona volleyball team went on the road on Nov. 4 to face UCLA. The Wildcats were looking to build on their most recent victory but were outmatched against the Bruins. Their weekend play would continue with them facing USC on Nov. 6, and once again, the Wildcats would fall short.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona debuts explosive offense in first regular season game
It was known that Arizona would be short one of its post players after junior forward Lauren Ware underwent surgery last week. It turned out that the Wildcats were even more shorthanded in the frontcourt when freshman Maya Nnaji was held out of the regular-season opener against Northern Arizona on Thursday night.
allsportstucson.com
Sabino coach McBrayer “couldn’t be more proud” of Sabercats after season-ending loss
QUEEN CREEK — For 14 seniors at Sabino High School, their football careers officially came to a close on Friday night following the 42-28 loss to Eastmark in the 3A Quarterfinals. In an emotional loss, the No. 7 Sabercats struggled to hold the Firebirds in the fourth quarter after going into the final 12 minutes to play trailing by only a touchdown.
azdesertswarm.com
2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period. Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday
Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
allsportstucson.com
Walden Grove 4A Gila champs after late fourth-down conversion in own territory
Only 3:07 remained and Walden Grove was ahead by a touchdown against visiting Catalina Foothills with possession on its 43-yard line. It was fourth down-and-3 yards to go. The 4A Gila championship and possibility to make the 16-team playoff field was on the line. Walden Grove coach Corey Noble claims...
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Interview with Walden Grove football coach Corey Noble
Although Walden Grove has won six straight games by an average of 27.2 points to improve to 7-2 overall, the Red Wolves are presently out of playoff contention in 4A rated No. 17. The top 16 teams get into the playoffs, which begin next week. Walden Grove (4-0 in the...
allsportstucson.com
Marana only Southern Arizona 5A school to make the 16-team state playoff bracket
Marana is the only Southern Arizona 5A team to make the 16-team state bracket that was revealed Saturday morning. The 9-1 Tigers, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 Sunnyslope (6-4) on Friday with the winner potentially facing No. 1 Notre Dame Prep (9-1) on the road in the quarterfinal round.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
How UA donors contributed to Mark Kelly’s senate campaigns
Incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly relied heavily on donations from a number of sources, including donors from the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, to fund his reelection campaign against Republican Blake Masters. The UA was Kelly’s fourth largest campaign donor, bringing in $101,501 to his political campaigns since...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Local Veteran fights emotional battle after the military
Even after leaving that physical battle, those who leave the military continue to fight an emotional battle.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
