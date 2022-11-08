The Arizona women’s basketball team crushed NAU in their first game of the season in McKale Center 113-56 on Thursday, November 10. The past three times the Wildcats have played the Lumberjacks, it resulted in a win for Arizona. Arizona possessed the ball a majority of the first half securing 17 points at the first media break, while NAU only had 8. The Wildcats had 14 points in the paint during the first quarter and six points off the bench. Shaina Pellington led the offense in points in the first half having 14 points, followed by Esmery Martinez, who secured 11 points by the half.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO