New York City, NY

Cool and breezy today, heavy rain possible for end of NYC workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

NOW: Much cooler and breezy this afternoon with loads of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper-50s.

NEXT: Weather to Watch on Friday and Saturday for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and windy conditions to our area. The rain should arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be West of our area, but this could change in the next few days.

Tonight: Cold, calm and clear. Lows near 39.

Wednesday: Bright and cool with calmer winds. Highs near 55. Lows near 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder, and pleasant. Highs near 64. Lows near 52.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Possible heavy rain. Highs near 68. Lows near 58.

Saturday: Morning heavy rain and breezy conditions. Highs near 65. Lows near 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs near 51. Lows near 38.

Monday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 48. Lows near 39.

