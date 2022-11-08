Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Best Niagara in Hamden to Advance to MAAC Title Match
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer cruised past Niagara in the MAAC Semifinals, 5-2, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the QU Soccer Stadium. With the victory, the top-seeded Bobcats will turn their attention to the 2022 MAAC title match on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Hamden. QU has reached the MAAC championship game five times (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020-21, 2022) under Head Coach Eric Da Costa since the Bobcats joined the league.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Ready for Stonehill Matchup Thursday Night
EASTON, Mass. – Quinnipiac men's basketball readies for its second road matchup of the new season on Thursday evening, traveling to Stonehill for a non-conference matchup. Led by Luis Kortright's game-high 15 points and five steals, Quinnipiac men's basketball opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 67-62 road victory over A-10 foe Rhode Island Monday evening inside of the Thomas M. Ryan Center.
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Durham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
saturdaydownsouth.com
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Prediction and preview
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest is shaping up to be a matchup with major postseason implications. The Tar Heels enter this game with an 8-1 record and hopes of winning the ACC Championship. With a win at Wake Forest on Saturday, they would clinch their first ACC Coastal title since 2015.
Duke basketball recruiting: Giant target trying to schedule visit
At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's involvement in the race ever...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22
Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
Fayetteville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The Scotland High School football team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The J.H. Rose High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 10, 2022, 16:25:00.
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Nash County man’s pharmacy trip led to $100,000 Powerball win
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck of Rocky Mount to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. It resulted in him winning a $100,000 prize. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said about winning. “I told […]
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
