Raleigh, NC

gobobcats.com

Bobcats Best Niagara in Hamden to Advance to MAAC Title Match

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer cruised past Niagara in the MAAC Semifinals, 5-2, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the QU Soccer Stadium. With the victory, the top-seeded Bobcats will turn their attention to the 2022 MAAC title match on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Hamden. QU has reached the MAAC championship game five times (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020-21, 2022) under Head Coach Eric Da Costa since the Bobcats joined the league.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Ready for Stonehill Matchup Thursday Night

EASTON, Mass. – Quinnipiac men's basketball readies for its second road matchup of the new season on Thursday evening, traveling to Stonehill for a non-conference matchup. Led by Luis Kortright's game-high 15 points and five steals, Quinnipiac men's basketball opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 67-62 road victory over A-10 foe Rhode Island Monday evening inside of the Thomas M. Ryan Center.
HAMDEN, CT
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Durham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Charlotte Country Day School basketball team will have a game with Durham Academy on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Prediction and preview

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest is shaping up to be a matchup with major postseason implications. The Tar Heels enter this game with an 8-1 record and hopes of winning the ACC Championship. With a win at Wake Forest on Saturday, they would clinch their first ACC Coastal title since 2015.
WAKE FOREST, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22

Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Nash County man’s pharmacy trip led to $100,000 Powerball win

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck of Rocky Mount to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. It resulted in him winning a $100,000 prize. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said about winning. “I told […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
campusecho.com

Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU

The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

