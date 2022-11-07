ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC firefighters sue over facial hair policy

Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the story.
wsvaonline.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGMD Radio

DPH Launches ‘My Health Community’ Influenza Dashboard

The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a My Healthy Community Influenza Dashboard. This will share weekly and seasonal data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations in the state in an effort to provide an accurate picture of flu activity in Delaware. The number of flu cases in Delaware has increased since the start of the season at the beginning of October – with 254 current laboratory confirmed cases.
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections

In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy