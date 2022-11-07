Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Are you or a loved one a Marine Corps vet who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987?Camp Lejeune Claims Are Being Filed NowTrulaw Attorneys|
Report: Va. teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier, and less qualified
Virginia's nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency urged the state to boost funding to address the issues.
WGMD Radio
One Powerball Winner – in CA, At Least 1- $1,000,000 Winner in Maryland
There was one winner in Monday night’s $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot drawing – from California. However there were 22 winners from 16 states who matched the 5 numbers drawn – but not the Powerball to win $1-million and at least one of those winners is from Maryland. The...
fox5dc.com
DC firefighters sue over facial hair policy
Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the story.
Report identifies disturbing and lasting pandemic effects on Virginia schools
A recent report by a Virginia watchdog agency has detailed the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia's public K-12 education and has found a grim state of affairs for students and teachers.
wsvaonline.com
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
3 Marylanders infected with Listeria, 1 death reported according to CDC
BALTIMORE — According to a report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, three Marylanders have been infected by the bacteria known as Listeria. They're also reporting that one person has died from the bacteria as well. 16 people from six different states have been infected with the...
WGMD Radio
Mississippi police arrest suspect in church arson that Democrat called ‘tactic to suppress’ votes
Police in Mississippi arrested a 23-year-old old suspect thought to be associated with seven fires across Jackson, with two of them being at churches, in what one Democrat Congressional candidate called an attempt to suppress votes. Among the two churches set on fire, one of them was destroyed in the...
‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia
Just a month ago, VCU Children's Hospital had enough space to take children with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) from other hospitals that had run out of space. Now, however, they too are nearing capacity, making it difficult to treat Richmond-area children afflicted by the same virus.
Winning Numbers For Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawn
The winning numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have been drawn, lottery officials report. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. The drawing was held just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 after...
WGMD Radio
DPH Launches ‘My Health Community’ Influenza Dashboard
The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a My Healthy Community Influenza Dashboard. This will share weekly and seasonal data on positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations in the state in an effort to provide an accurate picture of flu activity in Delaware. The number of flu cases in Delaware has increased since the start of the season at the beginning of October – with 254 current laboratory confirmed cases.
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections
In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
WGMD Radio
Wisconsin voting delayed by man with knife at polling location who demanded ‘stop the voting,’ police said
A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday amid reports he was armed with a knife and threatening staff at a Wisconsin polling location to “stop the voting,” authorities said. The West Bend Police Department said it received a call from West Bend Community Memorial Library staff about the unidentified man at about 12:35 p.m.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
WGMD Radio
Texas authorities find four illegal immigrants hidden under blankets in vehicle in alleged smuggling operation
Texas authorities near the southern border found a vehicle with four illegal immigrants from Venezuela over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was assisting local authorities on Nov. 5 in Bracketville when they came upon a Jeep Cherokee from Colorado, the agency said.
Comments / 0