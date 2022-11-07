ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Bay Net

St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits

GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation

The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Washington, D.C., launches crackdown on restaurants' misuse of a tipping app

The attorney general of Washington, D.C., said his office is conducting “multiple investigations” of local restaurants that are inappropriately using a tip-distribution app to violate a local wage law. Attorney General Karl Racine has not alleged any wrongdoing on the part of the company that provides the GratShare...
WASHINGTON, DC
MilitaryTimes

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

DOJ Announces Expanded In-Person Poll Monitoring

The Department of Justice will be stepping up its in-person election monitoring efforts on Tuesday, compared with 2020's presidential election. The agency plans to deploy federal monitors from the its Civil Rights Division, Office of Personnel Management, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to polling places in 64 jurisdictions across 24 different states, according to a Monday press statement.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers

A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
GARDEN CITY, GA

