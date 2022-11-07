Read full article on original website
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
4 charged in South Carolina coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
NOLA.com
FBI investigating alleged financial wrongdoing at St. Peter Claver Church
An FBI probe involving the Archdiocese of New Orleans is investigating allegations that the former pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme who was removed from his post last year after being accused of raping a child years earlier may have misappropriated nearly $400,000 in parish funds. The...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Tennessee AG appeals, seeks to return Lindsey Lowe back to prison
The Tennessee Attorney General is appealing a judge's decision to grant Lindsey Lowe a new trial. The decision comes after Lowe's attorney provided evidence her client did not get a new trial.
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Dozens of felony gun and drug cases to be dismissed amid internal probe of DC officers
WASHINGTON — Dozens of felony gun and drug possession cases from the 7th district of D.C. are expected to be dismissed as a result of an ongoing internal investigation into officers on a special crime squad. The U.S. Attorney's office wouldn't provide exact number of impacted cases but said...
Couple charged in Hawaii tourist boat fraud scheme that netted $28M from 400 investors, prosecutors say
Curtiss and Jamey Jackson used a large sum of investors' money for luxury homes, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, prosecutors say.
FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
iheart.com
Feds Take Down Drug And Money Laundering Operation
The Massachusetts US Attorney announcing charges are being filed against 11 men from California, Rhode Island and New York on charges that they sold dangerous narcotics than laundered the money through international channels. “We allege that this group of individuals conspired to sell deadly narcotics in Massachusetts communities then laundered...
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Washington, D.C., launches crackdown on restaurants' misuse of a tipping app
The attorney general of Washington, D.C., said his office is conducting “multiple investigations” of local restaurants that are inappropriately using a tip-distribution app to violate a local wage law. Attorney General Karl Racine has not alleged any wrongdoing on the part of the company that provides the GratShare...
MilitaryTimes
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
Gizmodo
DOJ Announces Expanded In-Person Poll Monitoring
The Department of Justice will be stepping up its in-person election monitoring efforts on Tuesday, compared with 2020's presidential election. The agency plans to deploy federal monitors from the its Civil Rights Division, Office of Personnel Management, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to polling places in 64 jurisdictions across 24 different states, according to a Monday press statement.
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
WGMD Radio
Florida airport security finds gun stuffed inside raw chicken: ‘Personal fowl’
Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun stuffed inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport. Security officers at the Fort Lauderdale Airport made the discovery recently, stating on Twitter that the gun was found wrapped inside the packaged raw chicken. “There’s a personal fowl here. Our officers @FLLFlyer made...
WGMD Radio
DOJ announces plans to monitor dozens of polling locations in 24 states on Election Day
The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it plans to be out in full force on election day, ensuring polling locations in 64 jurisdictions and 24 states remain compliant with federal voting laws. The practice of monitoring elections and protecting the rights of voters has been a task of...
