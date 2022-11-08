Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO