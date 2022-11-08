Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
getnews.info
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
getnews.info
NsureHub InsureTech Company Partners with Guardian Leak Detection
Clearwater, Florida – NsureHub, a U.S.-based Leading InsureTech Company, today announces its partnership with Guardian Leak Detection, a Chicago-based smart leak prevention company that specializes in detecting leaks and controlling valves to prevent the damage of properties caused by water in various homes. NsureHub InsureTech company in partnership with...
getnews.info
Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East
This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
getnews.info
Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain
As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
getnews.info
Lix-It – A Website That Improves And Enhances The Linkedin Experience For All Users
Although it is a great way to expand a person’s network and generate leads, automating connections and messages is usually very risky. LinkedIn can easily detect the activity and stop you wherever possible, so any activity should be done cautiously. Connections that come with a message followed by others are usually automated.
getnews.info
Plandai Biotechnology ($PLPL) announces its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp
Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.
salestechstar.com
Nexite Announces Approval of 14 Us Patents for Its Perfect Store Solution Technology
Nexite, the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence and truly seamless retail shopping, announced that it has received approval of 14 patents in categories across data privacy, connected retail/consumer, anti-theft/security, network management, energy harvesting, and ecosystem. These patents, which cover Nexite’s tag, reader, and platform, present new offerings for consumers and meet data privacy mandates in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Mamenta Becomes Official Coupang Technology Partner to Simplify Selling into Korea
South Korea, the world’s 4th largest ecommerce market, is now just a few clicks away for cross-border sellers. Mamenta, Inc., and Coupang, both leaders in global ecommerce, announced that Coupang has partnered with Mamenta, a technology suite that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, Gerber, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions into Global Marketplaces like Coupang. Brands on Coupang can increase revenue and orders, accelerate cross-border commerce in new markets, and maximize profits.
getnews.info
Increase in Demand for Cyanate Ester Resin in Aerospace & Defense Industry Drives Market Growth| MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 78 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cyanate Ester Resins Market””. Cyanate Ester Resins Market by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics), Application (Composites, Adhesives), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) The global...
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006156/en/ With Debite Pay send a payment directly from Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
CD BioSciences Develops a Toehold Switch Design Service with an Advanced Technology Platform
CD BioSciences announced the release of its toehold switch design services with an advanced technology platform for the trigger RNA sequence. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Toehold Switches platform, the division of CD BioSciences, is a professional biotechnology company that provides comprehensive and quality services and solutions to researchers. With an experienced research team, high-end technology platform, and advanced equipment, CD BioSciences continues to provide toehold switches design, optimization, and construction services to worldwide clients, providing solid technical support to advance their relevant research. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its toehold switch design services with an advanced technology platform for the trigger RNA sequence.
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Interactive Display Market worth $13.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%
Interactive Display Market size is estimated USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The report “Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global interactive display market is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growing demand for interactive display panels in gamification and digital classrooms, assured return on investment (ROI) for businesses from interactive display products, decreasing prices and increasing panel size leading to high adoption of interactive display products, growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector, and dynamic nature of interactive displays leading to an improved customer experience are the major factors driving the market growth for interactive displays.
dailyhodl.com
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems and go-to-market to DeSo – the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Salil Shah, former Meta and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, CAA and Coinbase.
accessinternational.media
World’s first 17m electric telehandler finds UK customer
UK-based Lifting solutions specialist GGR Group sold the world’s first 17m electric telehandler to Flannery Plant Hire at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Flannery was also the first to purchase the smaller 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019. The new 17m model is...
getnews.info
Conveyor Monitoring Market worth $254 million by 2024, at CAGR of 3.5% | MarketsandMarkets™ Study
The Conveyor Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 254 million by 2024 from USD 215 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5%. According to the new market research report “Conveyor Monitoring Market by (Technology, Offering, Deployment Type), Conveyor Belt Monitoring, Industry (Mining, Power Generation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2024″ The conveyor monitoring market is likely to reach USD 215 million by 2024 from USD 254 million in 2019; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.5%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing focus of companies on reducing revenue loss due to faults in conveyor belts and motors and the rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools and techniques.
getnews.info
Certificate Authority Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“IdenTrust (US), DigiCert (US), Sectigo (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), Entrust (US), GoDaddy (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Lets Encrypt (US), SSL.com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISeKey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), HARICA (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary).”. Certificate Authority Market by Component (Certificate Types & Services),...
