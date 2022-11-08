Just Stop Oil protester dangles legs from M25 gantry as group disrupt motorway for second day

Just Stop Oil blocked the M25 for the second day running on Tuesday, 8 November, by climbing onto the motorway’s overhead gantries.

Drivers were warned of significant delays and disruption to journeys as sections of the motorway were shut down.

Surrey Police said an activist on the motorway gantry between J7-8 was brought down and arrested.

The demonstration follows action on Monday, in which activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour.

