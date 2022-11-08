ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protester dangles legs from M25 gantry as group disrupt motorway for second day

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Just Stop Oil blocked the M25 for the second day running on Tuesday, 8 November, by climbing onto the motorway’s overhead gantries.

Drivers were warned of significant delays and disruption to journeys as sections of the motorway were shut down.

Surrey Police said an activist on the motorway gantry between J7-8 was brought down and arrested.

The demonstration follows action on Monday, in which activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

