Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Increase in Demand for Cyanate Ester Resin in Aerospace & Defense Industry Drives Market Growth| MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 78 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cyanate Ester Resins Market””. Cyanate Ester Resins Market by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics), Application (Composites, Adhesives), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) The global...
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities
“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
Data Integration Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2026
“IBM(US), Microsoft(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), Informatica(US), Precisely(US), Software AG(Germany), Salesforce(US), Qlik(US), and Tibco(US).”. Data Integration Market by Component, Services, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, Business Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026. The Data Integration Market size to grow from...
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space
DelveInsight’s, “Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
CD BioSciences Develops Professional Solutions for Drosophila Metabolism Analysis
CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Drosophila Center, the division of CD BioSceinces, is a pioneer in drosophila research focusing on micro-injection, genome editing, cell engineering, genetics, metabolism, neurobiology and other fields. The professional team is dedicated to accelerating the discoveries within the life sciences industry by developing Drosophila-based transgenic and analysis platforms, which help clients to gain unprecedented insight and discover drug targets. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis.
Synthetic Biology Platform: Meet All Synthetic Biology Demands in One Place
The Synthetic Biology Platform is designed to program comprehensive biosynthesis development in one place. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – The goal was to develop a platform that could program comprehensive biosynthesis development in one place, and since then, it has become a reality. The Synthetic Biology Platform is a disruptive technology platform focusing on synthetic biology, which can contribute to the advancement of diverse areas, including but not limited to industrial biotechnology, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and healthcare research.
