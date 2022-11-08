Cyber Rhino Squad, Keep Nature Alive and the international NFT Web 3 community contribute to save the northern white rhino from extinction

Read full article on original website
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard
South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: Saltwater Crocodile vs. Anaconda
Saltwater crocodiles and anacondas are two creatures that strike fear in the hearts of humans. Both of them attack from the murky depths of water or in the vegetation surrounding it. Their attacks on other creatures are quick, brutal, and overwhelming. That makes them the perfect candidates for an epic battle. With that in mind, we’re going to take the available data concerning a saltwater crocodile vs anaconda fight and determine which one of them has the best chance to win a fight against the other!
UK’s ‘worst zoo’ where 486 animals died and keeper was mauled to death ‘failed to meet basic standards’
Britain’s “worst zoo” where nearly 500 animals died and a keeper was mauled to death failed to meet “basic standards” of animal welfare, an investigation found.International wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation launched an investigation into South Lakes Safari Zoo, Cumbria, after concerns were raised about the animals.They reported that the zoo had been overfeeding giraffes, leaving sloths out in the cold and confining rhinoceroses to “tiny stalls”. However the zoo described the report as containing “inaccurate presumptions” and “inaccurate clinical assessment”.In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was...
Heartbreaking Video Shows Lone Elephant Calf After Its Twin Died in Drought
The incredibly rare elephant twins, first spotted by research teams in January, never had a great chance of survival amid the ongoing drought.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hyena Save a Warthog From a Leopard
You never know what you’re getting into when you step into the wild. A shocking interaction happened between three wild animals and thanks to someone filming in the right place and right time, we’re able to witness it for ourselves. Let’s set the scene, starting with a sleeping...
Tree Hugger
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching
Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching
KVIA
After a 16-month pregnancy, Chester Zoo finally welcomes endangered rhino calf
She’s adorable, endangered, and covered in wrinkly armored plating. The Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom has announced the birth of a greater one-horned rhino in a news release. While the still-unnamed baby is just weeks old, she’s already an impressive size. She weighed in at 50 kilograms, or...
Phys.org
Which reptiles and amphibians in the southwestern United States are most vulnerable to climate change?
The desert regions of the arid southwestern United States are home to a wide range of reptile and amphibian species that face continued habitat loss and changing climates. New research published in The Journal of Wildlife Management finds that even under the most optimistic climate change scenario—with declining emissions from 2020 to near zero emissions by 2100—76% of the region may experience a loss of 20% or more of the reptile and amphibian species examined.
Phys.org
Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later, threatening the survival of the pack
By Neil R Jordan, Briana Abrahms, Daniella Rabaiotti, Kasim Rafiq and Rosie Woodroffe, The Conversation. Wildlife are responding and adapting to climate change in various ways. Some adaptations are more obvious. Flowering plants, for example, are blooming sooner each year in parts of the northern hemisphere as climate change draws the onset of spring progressively earlier in the calendar.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
a-z-animals.com
This Cheetah Is Very Confused After Running Into ‘Mini Me’
A serval was recently seen on camera repelling a growling attack from a substantially bigger cheetah in a rare encounter between two of Africa’s most remarkable wild cats. The serval was captured on camera by Mika Solomon and Gavin Newfield throughout a recent visit to Ivory Tree Lodge in South Africa’s Pilanesberg Game Reserve.
WATCH: Wild Octopuses Throw Shells At Each Other In Underwater Fight
Researchers said that the behavior is rare in animals.
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)
Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
labroots.com
Climate change is driving monkeys to the ground
If you were to picture a monkey, you might imagine a medium-sized body, brown fur, a long tail, and, of course, an animal swinging through the trees. Most monkeys are considered to be arboreal, or tree-dwelling and the fact that humans predominantly walk on land is actually a major part of primate evolution, and there is lots of research that investigates the transition from tree-dwelling to land-dwelling.
