ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

John Oliver in hysterics as Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss’s curtsy ‘killed the Queen’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjhwA_0j2n8MHP00

Stephen Colbert jokes that Liz Truss 'killed the Queen' by curtsying

John Oliver was left in hysterics after Stephen Colbert joked that Liz Truss was responsible for “killing the Queen” with her notoriously bad curtsy.

The Tory leader met Queen Elizabeth II on 6 September as one of her first acts as prime minister, during which she was pictured awkwardly curtsying for the monarch.

Two days later, the Queen died at Balmoral, with her funeral taking place on 19 September.

On Monday (7 November), British comedian Oliver was a guest on The Late Show, when Colbert asked him about the UK’s rapid recent run of prime ministers.

Colbert asked him for information about Rishi Sunak, who Oliver said was “wealthy beyond any real realistic expectation”.

“How’s his curtsy?” Colbert asked. “Because I don’t know if you saw Liz Truss’s curtsy, but it killed the queen. Her curtsy killed the queen.”

Oliver burst out in a fit of laughter and banged on the desk in hysterics.

“It did,” he said. “I don’t want to hear any bulls*** from CBS’s lawyers here. It did. Liz Truss, through her curtsy, killed the Queen, because the Queen looked at Liz Truss, thought, ‘You know what, I don’t want to do this anymore’ and died. That’s what happened.”

The audience applauded, while Colbert shouted: “That’s a fact. That is a verifiable blue check on that fact right there.”

“I’ve got eight dollars on me right now, you can blue check that fact,” Oliver replied, in reference to Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter users pay to be verified on the platform.

Last week, Oliver laid into Sunak while presenting Last Week Tonight, saying: “Ultimately, Sunak is incredibly lucky that he’s following Liz Truss because the bar is so low right now.

“All he really has to do is not personally throw the economy into a tailspin and deliver a speech without leaving a weird pause for clapter.”

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
OK! Magazine

Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'

Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits. One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place. "Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy