THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BOOKING PROMOTION. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to unveil its best booking event of the year with the return of its one-time-only Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, featuring up to 50% off on select travel dates. Available only once a year, the exclusive ‘Commit to Impulse’ booking offer will run Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is applicable for travel dates in 2022 and 2023. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this highly sought-after offer and enjoy the array of luxury amenities found exclusively at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO