Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Locale Italian Kitchen announces special Thanksgiving to-go menu and new fall dinner menu
LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING TO-GO MENU AND NEW FALL DINNER MENU. Special to-go Thanksgiving menu available for $149 before Tuesday, Nov. 14 and $159 between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Italian herbs, traditional stuffing, Green Bean Almandine, and more. Locale Italian Kitchen...
Local Veterans Day deals all over the valley
On November 11, the nation pauses to thank U.S. military Veterans. On this day there are dozens of deals to be had for Veterans around the valley.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
Drive-Thru Pinkbox Doughnuts Appears to Be Planned in Paradise
The new Pinkbox looks to be headed for Paradise and Twain
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
A Taste Of Mediterranean Cuisine
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It was named one of Las Vegas’ favorite places to dine for lunch by Eater and it’s expanding across the valley, Meraki Greek Grill. Mercedes Martinez joins founder Jerry Goumroian and Chef Niko Georgouis to show us some of their great dishes.
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
news3lv.com
Water restrictions now in place
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
Fox5 KVVU
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant
Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving
The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
KDWN
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
vegas24seven.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion
THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BOOKING PROMOTION. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to unveil its best booking event of the year with the return of its one-time-only Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, featuring up to 50% off on select travel dates. Available only once a year, the exclusive ‘Commit to Impulse’ booking offer will run Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is applicable for travel dates in 2022 and 2023. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this highly sought-after offer and enjoy the array of luxury amenities found exclusively at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
bouldercityreview.com
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening
After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites. The new four-story hotel, built behind the existing hotel tower, is in partnership with IHG Hotels &Resorts and brings a modern, contemporary look to the oldest continuously operating casino in the state.
Fox5 KVVU
Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend. According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will host the event at its outdoor equestrian center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, starting at 6 p.m. The...
The Animal Foundation to resume intake of found, owner-surrendered dogs Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation has announced it will resume taking in found dogs and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. In October, TAF closed the intake of lost and stray dogs but other operations at the shelter remained open. The news comes more than a month after 16 dogs were found to […]
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas National Horse Show Returns to South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, November 14-20, 2022
Las Vegas National Horse Show Returns to South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa, November 14-20, 2022. World-class Horses and Riders to Compete in $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Las Vegas. The Las Vegas National Horse Show returns to the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, November 14-20, bringing...
pvtimes.com
Community Thanksgiving Dinner seeks volunteers —here’s how to help
Thanksgiving is a time of year that is meant to draw people together for a day of celebration in honor of all that there is to be grateful for and here in the Pahrump Valley, it is one that has for many years been accompanied by a community-wide gathering, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
