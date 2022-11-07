ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
A Taste Of Mediterranean Cuisine

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It was named one of Las Vegas’ favorite places to dine for lunch by Eater and it’s expanding across the valley, Meraki Greek Grill. Mercedes Martinez joins founder Jerry Goumroian and Chef Niko Georgouis to show us some of their great dishes.
Water restrictions now in place

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant

Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving

The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES 2022 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BOOKING PROMOTION. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to unveil its best booking event of the year with the return of its one-time-only Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal, featuring up to 50% off on select travel dates. Available only once a year, the exclusive ‘Commit to Impulse’ booking offer will run Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is applicable for travel dates in 2022 and 2023. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this highly sought-after offer and enjoy the array of luxury amenities found exclusively at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening

After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites. The new four-story hotel, built behind the existing hotel tower, is in partnership with IHG Hotels &Resorts and brings a modern, contemporary look to the oldest continuously operating casino in the state.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner seeks volunteers —here’s how to help

Thanksgiving is a time of year that is meant to draw people together for a day of celebration in honor of all that there is to be grateful for and here in the Pahrump Valley, it is one that has for many years been accompanied by a community-wide gathering, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
