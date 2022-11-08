It’s Election Day – Everything You Need To Know About Casting Your Vote

Election Day is finally here, and once again all eyes are on Harris County, after discrepancies were found from the 2020 election.

"If there's any issues, we'll know about them quickly" said (R) state senator Paul Bettencourt, "As opposed to two years ago, when you couldn't get an answer to a straight question. At least questions will be answered quickly, if there's a problem."

Texas is going to have monitors at polling places to ensure full integrity, and transparency. And in a move to save face, Democrats have asked the now weaponized DOJ to send operatives to watch the monitors!

"There's 254 counties with people who are spending their existence making sure that people have safe elections" said Texas Secretary of State John Scott, "And so there are so many eyes and so many ears out there watching our elections, we feel very confident this is the safest, most transparent election we will ever have."

Remember Democrats said the same thing about 2020? It turns out that was not the case in Harris County, but thankfully changes have been made. Unfortunately, because of the extra thoroughness and scrutiny, and the fact that Harris County has the longest ballot in the nation, we can expect delays with some of the results.

"The unfortunate part about several of the changes that have been made, it means that it just takes an exceedingly long time to count" Bettencourt told KTRH, "So unfortunately, Harris County will probably be the last, and certainly the largest major county to report the results. Of that I have no doubt, statewide."

For full coverage of election day and night, be sure to keep it locked in to News Radio 740 KTRH, for our special election night coverage. It all starts at 7pm at KTRH.com, and on the iHeart Radio app.