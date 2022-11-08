Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Nbn Hit 1.75Gbps over Distance of 10km in 5G mmWave Trial
Samsung Electronics announced the company hit new milestones in Australia, achieving 10km (about 6.2 miles) long-range transmission over 5G mmWave in a recent field trial conducted with NBN Co. As the farthest 28GHz 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connection recorded by Samsung, this milestone demonstrates the expanded reach possible...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Phys.org
Engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
heshmore.com
Samsung begins mass production of 1 Tb 8th-Gen Vertical NAND (V-NAND) With Industry’s Highest Bit Density
Samsung begins mass production of 1 Tb 8th-Gen Vertical NAND (V-NAND) With Industry’s Highest Bit Density. Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features both the industry’s highest storage capacity and highest bit density to enable expanded storage space in next-generation servers. Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology,...
cryptonewsz.com
VT Markets adds diversity with bond CFDs
VT Markets announced that it had added 7 bond CFDs to its offerings. However, this gives traders a chance to gain exposure to more global markets and diversify their portfolios. The newly added bond CFDs are from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. These include Euro-Bond Futures, UK Long Gilt Futures, and Treasury Bond Futures.
Good News Network
Engineers Build Efficient Chip So Fast it Can Transmit All Internet’s Traffic in Under a Second
By splitting a single laser beam into different wavelengths of light, engineers have been able to transmit data at a rate of almost twice the combined internet traffic of the world per second. This head-scratching achievement was made with just a laser and single optical chip. Engineers from Chalmers University...
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Windstream Wholesale to Offer Low Latency, Ultra-high Bandwidth Wave Connectivity from US to Europe
Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, today announced the delivery of low latency, ultra-high bandwidth wave connectivity from the United States to Europe through a strategic partnership with Colt and Aqua Comms—yielding roundtrip latency of less than 100ms with no frame loss. Originating in Chicago on...
thenewscrypto.com
Japanese Telecom Giant NTT Docomo to Pour $4 Billion Into Web3
The telecom giant partnered with the consulting firm Accenture. The firm wants to make Japan a center for Web3 innovation. NTT Docomo, the leading mobile phone operator in Japan, partnered with the consulting firm Accenture to invest up to $4 billion in Web3 technology, the third generation of the Internet. The collaboration also includes educational opportunities for corporate executives and engineers interested in the topic.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
UK government scanning all connected devices for cybersecurity lapses
United Kingdom has started the process of scanning all connected devices in their country for vulnerabilities and will inform the device owners if any critical concern is found. National Cyber Security Centre(NCSC) will be performing a scheduled scan with freely available tools operating in dedicated cloud hosted environments via two IP addresses 18.17.7.246 and 35.177.10.231.
thefastmode.com
NOKIA Bell Labs Selects Keysight’s Sub-THz Test Bed to Verify Performance of 5G Advanced and 6G
Keysight Technologies announced that NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules. Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed...
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX), Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised.
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005813/en/. NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic:...
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
science.org
Tracking the vector acceleration with a hybrid quantum accelerometer triad
Robust and accurate acceleration tracking remains a challenge in many fields. For geophysics and economic geology, precise gravity mapping requires onboard sensors combined with accurate positioning and navigation systems. Cold atom–based quantum inertial sensors can potentially provide these high-precision instruments. However, current scalar instruments require precise alignment with vector quantities. Here, we present the first hybrid three-axis accelerometer exploiting the quantum advantage to measure the full acceleration vector by combining three orthogonal atom interferometer measurements with a classical navigation-grade accelerometer triad. Its ultralow bias permits tracking the acceleration vector over long time scales, yielding a 50-fold improvement in stability (6 × 10−8 g) over our classical accelerometers. We record the acceleration vector at a high data rate (1 kHz), with absolute magnitude accuracy below 10 μg, and pointing accuracy of 4 μrad. This paves the way toward future strapdown applications with quantum sensors and highlights their potential as future inertial navigation units.
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
New Magnetics Line Enhances Taoglas’ Connectivity Portfolio
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, introduces 40 new magnetics products that deliver improved EMI performance, PoE++ up to 100 W, and superior reliability and repeatability to network switches, routers, gateways, and other smart IoT products. Available in integrated and discrete configurations, the new Atmos RJ45s, Exos LAN transformers, and Stratos BMS transformers have industry-compatible footprints for fast and reliable time-to-market integration into WLAN, VoIP, and high speed ethernet designs up to 10 GbE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006273/en/ Taoglas’ new magnetics solutions offer superior reliability and repeatability in a wide range of speeds and configurations for smart medical, automotive, industrial, and data center applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
BMW M2 Joins Forces With Epic Games On M Mixed Reality Virtual Racing Experience
BMW is stepping into the world of virtual racing, but with a unique twist of some real-life driving experiences. This mixed-reality setup intends to take the best of both worlds to create a thrilling and challenging event behind the wheel of a BMW M2 and has been designed by BMW M in conjunction with Epic Games.
Comments / 0