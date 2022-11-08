Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung diversifies its camera supply chain for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung is preparing to launch its first 200MP camera phone in a few months. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive in early 2023 featuring a 200MP primary rear camera. While the company is making this high-resolution sensor in-house, it has reportedly diversified its supply chain for the rest of the cameras for the phone. The Korean behemoth will source Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras from as many as five vendors.
Samsung's Galaxy A53 gets its dose of Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Samsung rains OS updates, it pours. November is stacked up to be a busy month for the company and it's already been a busy week with multiple devices getting Android 13 through a stable One UI 5 update. Up next? One of our top budget phone picks right now, the Galaxy A53.
Android Headlines
Samsung may not make slidable phones anytime soon
Over the past few years, Samsung has collected multiple patents and trademarks for slidable and rollable phones. It has also showcased a few prototypes at various mobile events. But the company may not have any such product in the pipeline. That’s according to an industry analyst who believes there’s no market for slidable or rollable phones yet. They say these kinds of devices are an evolution from the existing foldables, and there’s no reason for Samsung to move to them when it’s doing well in the foldable market.
Android Headlines
Samsung releases fifth Android 13 beta update for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is hard at work on the Android 13 update for its foldables. The company has released multiple Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta builds for folding smartphones over the past few weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is today receiving its fifth and likely final beta update. Currently rolling...
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Go with the tried and tested flagship, or flip that trend switch on?
The Galaxy S23 is coming sooner than you think – Samsung's 2023 flagship series of traditional, slab form factor phones. But what if you're feeling like trying something new from the Korean giant, something different, and more unique?. Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great option to...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 5 7600 benchmark appearance shows early promise of an affordable Zen 4 processor
It appears a non-X variant of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is in the pipeline, as a likely engineering sample has been spotted on the SiSoftware Sandra benchmark database by APISAK. The record for the Ryzen 5 7600 reveals it to be a 6-core, 12-thread processor with clock readings of 3.8 GHz/3.8 GHz (average speed), and 3.2 GHz IMC. In addition, the Zen 4 chip sports 6x 1 MB L2 and 32 MB L3 cache, which are the same amounts as the with-X SKU.
PC Magazine
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 5G Chipset Offers Big Battery, Performance Gains
MediaTek today unveiled the Dimensity 9200 5G chipset built using TSMC's 2nd-generation 4nm process. The chipset consists of an ARM Cortex-X3 core running at 3.05GHz, a trio of ARM Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.8GHz. MediaTek combined the CPU with LPDDR5X RAM capable of achieving 8,533Mbps data transfer speeds, and each Cortex-A510 core has direct access to storage thanks to UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support. There's also support for Full HD+ resolution up to 240Hz, WHQD resolution up to 144Hz, and 5K resolution up to 60Hz.
heshmore.com
Intel Max Series product family to power the upcoming Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory
Intel Max Series product family to power the upcoming Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory. As per Intel, the new family of products delivers CPU with high bandwidth memory, 4.8x faster than the competition, and Intel’s highest density GPU, to solve the world’s biggest challenges. November 9, 2022...
msn.com
Wi-Fi 7-Capable Phones Are Coming by End of 2022, Powered by a MediaTek Chip
Routers and devices are still rolling out with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, but the first phones to support the next generation of wireless internet technology will be released soon -- and they'll sport a MediaTek chipset. MediaTek's newest high-end silicon, the Dimensity 9200, will likely power some of...
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Headlines
AH Reader's Choice Awards: Best Foldable of 2022 – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 brought better battery life, better software optimization and more. Here at AndroidHeadlines’ our readers have chosen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the best foldable smartphone of 2022. Following our Editor’s Choice, which also awarded the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the best foldable for the year.
heshmore.com
Samsung Reaches Top Speeds Over 10km Distance for 5G mmWave in Australia
Samsung Reaches Top Speeds Over 10km Distance for 5G mmWave in Australia. Company hits 5G milestones in Australia during trials with NBN Co, achieving industry-leading speeds of 1.75Gbps at a distance of 10km. Korea on November 7, 2022 – Samsung Electronics today announced the company hit new milestones in Australia,...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) review: a cheaper Surface Pro alternative
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) “The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 provides competent productivity performance with a high-quality IPS display, but its battery life is mediocre and its inking experience can't live up to the best.”. Pros. More affordable price. Solid build quality. Excellent productivity display. High-resolution webcam. Good productivity performance.
