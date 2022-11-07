ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day in Worcester County: 5 things to know

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

Successor to Harriette Chandler

Headlines about the state Senate race in the 1st Worcester District dominated the run-up to the September primary. Robyn Kennedy emerged from the Democratic primary with a decisive win over Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty.

Conversely, the once-stirring race to succeed retiring longtime state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler has been quiet in the weeks before the general election.

But the race has one final chapter.

Lisa Mair , a nutritionist and health coach from Berlin, is on the Tuesday ballot as an independent. There is no Republican candidate.

Either Kennedy or Mair will claim a seat in the Legislature that has been held by Chandler for more than two decades. She did not seek reelection .

Some polling sites have changed

If you haven't voted in Worcester for some time, be sure to double check your voting location before heading to the polls. Redistricting in 2021 resulted in an increase in the number of precincts for state elections, to 62.

The city website allows voters to find out where they vote by plugging in their address. Go to worcesterma.gov/elections

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An extra question for some voters

Ballots in Worcester, Westborough and Boylston will have an added question , with voters being asked whether they want to adopt the Community Preservation Act. This question is in addition to the four statewide questions.

The Community Preservation Act adds a property tax surcharge, with the money collected sent to a dedicated fund — a percentage of which is matched by the state — that could be used to finance historic preservation projects, open space acquisition and park improvements, and community housing. About 190 communities have adopted the act.

Less than '18?

In his pre-Election Day outline of expectations, Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin put statewide turnout at 45%, down from the 60% turnout for the midterm elections of 2018.

Some of the quiet at the polls can be attributed to the many people who cast a ballot before Election Day. Galvin's office said about 960,000 state residents voted by mail-in ballot or voted early in person.

Sheriff showdown

With the sheriff being elected to six-year terms, campaigning is less a major part of the job for Lewis G. Evangelidis and other county sheriffs than it is for House and Senate members, on two-year stays.

David Fontaine is not giving Evangelidis a free pass. Fontaine, a businessman and military veteran, is hoping to unseat Evangelidis in the race for Worcester County sheriff .

First elected in 2010 and then running upopposed for reelection in 2016, Evangelidis, a Republican, has returned to the campaign days of his time in the state House of Representatives.

In 2010, he succeeded Guy Glodis as sheriff with a wide victory over Democrat Thomas J. Foley, a superintendent of the state police.

