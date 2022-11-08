Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
The Peripheral Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ enters the second half of its first season with a few revelations and a lot of confrontations. New characters are added to the mix, while some details are presented in a new light which changes the way some characters were perceived previously. At the end of it, the stakes are raised for Flynne and Burton as they have to figure out how to survive, keeping in mind that the people posing as their friends might be the real enemies. Here’s what the ending of this episode spells for their future. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the seventh episode of ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ season 2 titled ‘Uzaki-chan Wants Him to Confess!’ the show follows Hana as she becomes a bit concerned about her stagnant relationship with Shinichi. Since her senpai has just one year left in college, she feels that she is running out of time to make things work between them and fears the possibility of messing everything up. Meanwhile, Yanagi continues to pester Hana to let her meet Shinichi. But when her sister continues to dismiss her requests, Yanagi decides to take things into her own hands. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen-Zers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions
"Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I just find it incredibly irritating."
thecinemaholic.com
Monica O My Darling Ending, Explained: Who Were the Killers?
With a series of shocking twists and turns delivered by an ensemble of complex characters, ‘Monica O My Darling’ is a refreshing comedy thriller. Directed by Vasan Bala, it features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Zayn Marie Khan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in prominent roles. ‘Monica O My Darling’, written by Yogesh Chandekar, sets up a strange world of murders where everyone is a suspect until proven otherwise. We bet the movie has you confused in a spree of who killed whom, so let’s straighten out the mysteries one by one. SPOILERS AHEAD!
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
20 Things That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See
Yeah, I'm gonna be thinking about some of these for a whiiiiiile. 👀
Comments / 0