The Peripheral Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ enters the second half of its first season with a few revelations and a lot of confrontations. New characters are added to the mix, while some details are presented in a new light which changes the way some characters were perceived previously. At the end of it, the stakes are raised for Flynne and Burton as they have to figure out how to survive, keeping in mind that the people posing as their friends might be the real enemies. Here’s what the ending of this episode spells for their future. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the seventh episode of ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ season 2 titled ‘Uzaki-chan Wants Him to Confess!’ the show follows Hana as she becomes a bit concerned about her stagnant relationship with Shinichi. Since her senpai has just one year left in college, she feels that she is running out of time to make things work between them and fears the possibility of messing everything up. Meanwhile, Yanagi continues to pester Hana to let her meet Shinichi. But when her sister continues to dismiss her requests, Yanagi decides to take things into her own hands. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Monica O My Darling Ending, Explained: Who Were the Killers?

With a series of shocking twists and turns delivered by an ensemble of complex characters, ‘Monica O My Darling’ is a refreshing comedy thriller. Directed by Vasan Bala, it features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Zayn Marie Khan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in prominent roles. ‘Monica O My Darling’, written by Yogesh Chandekar, sets up a strange world of murders where everyone is a suspect until proven otherwise. We bet the movie has you confused in a spree of who killed whom, so let’s straighten out the mysteries one by one. SPOILERS AHEAD!

