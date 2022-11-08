Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE: Colts vs Raiders as Jeff Saturday makes NFL coaching debut
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders meet Sunday in what may be one of the strangest matchups of the NFL season. The Colts (3-5-1) fired their coach, Frank Reich ‒ that's not so unusual ‒ but replaced him with Jeff Saturday, who came from an ESPN analyst's role and whose coaching...
Tennessee Titans score vs. Denver Broncos: Live NFL game updates from Nashville
The Tennessee Titans will try to avoid back-to-back losses and score a win against an AFC foe when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) face off against the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After winning five straight, the Titans dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Broncos' division-rival Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, setting up a potential bounce back game for the Titans. ...
NWI's redemption — and 3 other takeaways as Tennessee Titans batter Broncos | Estes
Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Saving the day: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine? After the loss in Kansas City last Sunday, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was upset with himself for failing to make a tough catch that slipped through his hands. Wasn’t just him. None of the...
Comments / 0