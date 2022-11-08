Rice basketball notched their first win of the 2022-2023 season on Thursday night, rolling past Saint Thomas in their home opener. Rice basketball couldn’t get back on the court soon enough after their season-opening debacle against Pepperdine on Monday. The team that took the court that evening wasn’t hitting shots and had no answer for a team that was. The Owls looked much more resilient in their home opener against Saint Thomas, taking an early lead and holding it for the duration. In 40 minutes of action, Rice never trailed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO