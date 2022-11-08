ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Football cedes too many turnovers into road loss at WKU

Too many turnovers turned an otherwise promising Rice Football start into another Owls’ loss, this time on the road against Western Kentucky. Turnovers, injuries and a porous defense produced a gut-punch on the road as Rice football fell in what ended up becoming a lopsided affair, despite the many early opportunities. Western Kentucky clinched a bowl berth. Rice didn’t.
Rice Basketball rolls past Saint Thomas in home opener

Rice basketball notched their first win of the 2022-2023 season on Thursday night, rolling past Saint Thomas in their home opener. Rice basketball couldn’t get back on the court soon enough after their season-opening debacle against Pepperdine on Monday. The team that took the court that evening wasn’t hitting shots and had no answer for a team that was. The Owls looked much more resilient in their home opener against Saint Thomas, taking an early lead and holding it for the duration. In 40 minutes of action, Rice never trailed.
