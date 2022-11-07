Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
bestofarkansassports.com
Trey Knox on “What-If” Play He Just Can’t Forget: “I’ve Still Been Losing Sleep…”
There’s an old adage that, in sports, elite performers aren’t supposed to linger on the “what-if’s” that invariably happen in a part of life where success is impossible 100% of the time. This tired line of thinking holds that athletes should immediately forget about bad...
bestofarkansassports.com
It’s Hogs vs ‘Horns Again in Battle for Potential Big 12 Flip + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
Arkansas once again finds itself in a recruiting battle with longtime rival Texas, this time for a potential flip in the upcoming 2023 class. The Longhorns pulled out a late win on the hardwood by landing five-star forward Ron Holland, but the Razorbacks are hoping for a better outcome on the gridiron, as both schools are now going after West Virginia commit Justin Benton.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to #10 Arkansas on Friday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) The game will be broadcast on SEC+ with Josh...
bestofarkansassports.com
Twin Towers’ Revenge Reverberates Through Arkansas vs Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE — It may be an unfamiliar foe to most Arkansas basketball fans, but Fordham carries a little more weight than a typical non-conference opponent for a pair of Razorbacks. The Mitchell twins – Makhi and Makhel – will be looking for revenge when the Rams visit Bud Walton...
Arkansas women’s program adds talented hoopsters
Arkansas women's basketball program lands two signees and will add 5-star next Tuesday
Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith
No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
5newsonline.com
Five local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas. Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:. Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
5newsonline.com
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, voters in and out in a few minutes at Creekmore Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Voters from across the area cast ballots at the Creekmore Park vote center.Follow this link for maps of vote centers near you. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice," Tara Sullivan said. "I think everyone should vote and stand up for what you...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns in Fort Smith the day before Election Day
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones spent Election Day eve campaigning for Arkansas' votesin the race to become the state's next governor. Sanders talked to supporters at George's Restaurant in Fort Smith on Monday. She urged people to vote. Follow this link for...
