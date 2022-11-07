Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon welcomes 9 more inches of snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has welcomed more fresh powder!. Lee Canyon announced on Wednesday that it had received 9 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. Lee Canyon said previously that for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.
Fox5 KVVU
Rise in RSV cases, PICU beds in Southern Nevada filling toward capacity
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hospitals around Nevada are dealing with a rise in RSV cases, a respiratory illness in young children, as flu and COVID cases overlap this fall. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there’s an uptick in hospital and ICU occupancy rates. NHA says rates are now at 70% and 75%. The Pediatric ICU occupancy rate was 100%. For perspective, the state has 61 pediatric beds in the north and 118 in the south. PICU beds are 21 in the north and 70 in the south.
Fox5 KVVU
Influx of couples hoping to marry in Las Vegas on 11/11/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Marriage License Bureau says it has seen a surge in couples visiting its office in hopes of getting married on 11/11/22. The marriage license bureau said in a news release that “couples have been lined up around the corner to get their marriage license over the past two days.”
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-construction supervisor discusses why some Las Vegas new-build homes lack quality
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New home construction boomed in the Las Vegas valley in 2021, a former field supervisor reveals why homeowners are discovering problems barely a year in. In the first part of our series homeowners across the valley reported problems they discovered in their new homes built...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County kicks off Veterans Day weekend by treating 3 couples to a Las Vegas wedding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A military wedding is how Clark County is kicking off Veterans Day weekend by treating three couples to a wedding day here in Las Vegas to thank them for their service. On November 8th of last year, Melissa Kahler and Scott Savitsky went on their...
Fox5 KVVU
Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend. According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will host the event at its outdoor equestrian center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, starting at 6 p.m. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Fox5 KVVU
Some Formula 1 race ticket/hotel packages cost more than some brand-new cars or trucks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The big F1 race next November in Las Vegas continues to generate a huge amount of excitement for the Las Vegas valley and race fans all over the world. But some race ticket/hotel package prices are going for out-of-this-world prices. FOX5 called and spoke directly...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead, another injured in suspected DUI crash near Lake Mead, Nellis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two pedestrians and a car that occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 two pedestrians were crossing in the 1600 block of Nellis when...
Fox5 KVVU
Grandstands to be built on lake at Bellagio for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International has announced that grandstands will be built on the iconic lake at Bellagio for Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to a news release, the experience will offer “guests the opportunity to witness the race from grandstands built on the Bellagio lake where the resort’s iconic Fountains dance daily.”
Fox5 KVVU
More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
Fox5 KVVU
How to check if your Clark County ballot needs ‘cured’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there are more than 9,600 ballots as of Friday that need the signature cured in order to be counted in the 2022 midterm election. A ballot may need to be cured if the signature on the ballot...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
Fox5 KVVU
Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Las Vegas to 2023 tour
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, here’s some welcome news for your Friday... Taylor Swift has added a second Las Vegas show to her 2023 tour. Swift on Friday added an additional 17 shows to next year’s “The Era Tour.”. According to Swift, she will now perform...
Fox5 KVVU
Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
Fox5 KVVU
Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
Fox5 KVVU
New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 89 years Las Vegas has grown around the building on Stewart Avenue. These days we know it as the Mob Museum, but a film set to premiere in 2023 will feature the landmark’s long history. “This is a great example of historic preservation,...
Fox5 KVVU
Animal Foundation to resume intake of strays, owner-surrendered dogs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will start taking in stray and owner-surrendered dogs again Thursday. This comes as the shelter continues to get back to normalcy following a respiratory outbreak among dogs. The shelter made the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday evening. However, there will...
