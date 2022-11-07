ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Lee Canyon welcomes 9 more inches of snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has welcomed more fresh powder!. Lee Canyon announced on Wednesday that it had received 9 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. Lee Canyon said previously that for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rise in RSV cases, PICU beds in Southern Nevada filling toward capacity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hospitals around Nevada are dealing with a rise in RSV cases, a respiratory illness in young children, as flu and COVID cases overlap this fall. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there’s an uptick in hospital and ICU occupancy rates. NHA says rates are now at 70% and 75%. The Pediatric ICU occupancy rate was 100%. For perspective, the state has 61 pediatric beds in the north and 118 in the south. PICU beds are 21 in the north and 70 in the south.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Influx of couples hoping to marry in Las Vegas on 11/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Marriage License Bureau says it has seen a surge in couples visiting its office in hopes of getting married on 11/11/22. The marriage license bureau said in a news release that “couples have been lined up around the corner to get their marriage license over the past two days.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead, another injured in suspected DUI crash near Lake Mead, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two pedestrians and a car that occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 two pedestrians were crossing in the 1600 block of Nellis when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Grandstands to be built on lake at Bellagio for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International has announced that grandstands will be built on the iconic lake at Bellagio for Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to a news release, the experience will offer “guests the opportunity to witness the race from grandstands built on the Bellagio lake where the resort’s iconic Fountains dance daily.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How to check if your Clark County ballot needs ‘cured’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there are more than 9,600 ballots as of Friday that need the signature cured in order to be counted in the 2022 midterm election. A ballot may need to be cured if the signature on the ballot...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Las Vegas to 2023 tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, here’s some welcome news for your Friday... Taylor Swift has added a second Las Vegas show to her 2023 tour. Swift on Friday added an additional 17 shows to next year’s “The Era Tour.”. According to Swift, she will now perform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Animal Foundation to resume intake of strays, owner-surrendered dogs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation will start taking in stray and owner-surrendered dogs again Thursday. This comes as the shelter continues to get back to normalcy following a respiratory outbreak among dogs. The shelter made the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday evening. However, there will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

