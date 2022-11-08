BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of 6-11 big man Riley Allenspach to the Hilltoppers' 2023 Class on Wednesday. "It's great to be able to recruit a son of a former player," said Stansbury. "We didn't recruit Riley because his dad played here, we recruited him because we think he has a chance to be a tremendous player. At 6-11, he brings a high skill level, great ability to score the basketball inside and out. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in North Carolina last year. At the same time, he brings a high level of toughness. We like what he is; we love what he can become. He's a versatile inside-outside guy. Riley played on one of the better AAU teams in the country with Team Curry and he comes from one of the best high school programs and schools in the state of North Carolina. His mother and father both went to school at WKU, so any time you can bring an alumni's son back home that can play, that's special for everybody. To top it all off, he's a tremendous student."

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO