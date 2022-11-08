Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
WKU Opens Season at Eastern Kentucky Thursday Night
Thursday, November 10 | 6 p.m. CT | Richmond, Ky. Records WKU (0-0) • Eastern Kentucky (1-0) Randy Lee (play-by-play) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Watch ESPN+. Live Stats EKU Stats. Tickets EKU Tickets. Pregame Video No pregame press...
WKU Athletics
Stansbury Announces Allenspach Signing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of 6-11 big man Riley Allenspach to the Hilltoppers' 2023 Class on Wednesday. "It's great to be able to recruit a son of a former player," said Stansbury. "We didn't recruit Riley because his dad played here, we recruited him because we think he has a chance to be a tremendous player. At 6-11, he brings a high skill level, great ability to score the basketball inside and out. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in North Carolina last year. At the same time, he brings a high level of toughness. We like what he is; we love what he can become. He's a versatile inside-outside guy. Riley played on one of the better AAU teams in the country with Team Curry and he comes from one of the best high school programs and schools in the state of North Carolina. His mother and father both went to school at WKU, so any time you can bring an alumni's son back home that can play, that's special for everybody. To top it all off, he's a tremendous student."
Eastern Progress
EKU hosts WKU for "Battle of the Bluegrass"
The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) men’s basketball team hosts Western Kentucky University (WKU) on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Baptist Health Arena for the “Battle of the Bluegrass”. Since 1991, WKU leads the series 11-1. EKU’s most recent win against the Hilltoppers came in the 2016-2017 season when...
WKU Athletics
Four Athletes Head to NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –WKU Women's Cross Country runners freshman Audrey Boles Mary Dye, and junior Lucy Rutherford, along with men's runner junior Brad Wiggins are slated to compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 11. The meet will be hosted by the University of...
WKU Athletics
Stansbury Signs Moore to Class of 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of in-state prospect Teagan Moore to the Hilltoppers' 2023 class on Wednesday. "We're excited to have Teagan join our basketball family," said Stansbury. "He brings a lot of different abilities and versatility with his game and we believe he's one of the best players in this state. I watched him all summer, and most every game he was always the toughest guy on the court. That's one of the hardest abilities to find in young men today. He has a great knack to drive that ball through contact and finish it. Besides coming from a really good high school program, where he's been coached by Coach Devin Duvall, he comes from one of the top AAU programs in the state under Coach Steve Quattrocchi, the same coach who coached Dayvion McKnight. Teagan also comes from a great family where both parents are educators and he's a tremendous student himself."
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
thecomeback.com
Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments
A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
14news.com
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wcluradio.com
Barren County General Election Results
Download our free WCLU Radio app to stay up-to-date with our 2022 General Election Coverage. Editor’s Note: This is an active page. Check back for updates. * This page will be updated with election results from Barren County voting centers only, as they become available to WCLU News. Last...
