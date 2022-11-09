ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VOTE 2022: Voters head to the polls for Connecticut general election

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FztJl_0j2maWKb00

Voters headed to the polls in Connecticut Tuesday for the general election.

The Secretary of the State's Office says around 2.2 million people are registered to vote in Connecticut, which is 669,000 more registered voters than this time four years ago during the governor race then.

Election officials say there's typically a 60% voter turnout for gubernatorial elections.

It's not just the governor's race that's being closely watched. Several other key state and congressional races are taking place.

To find out where your polling place is, click here . To check your voter registration status, click here .

SAMPLE BALLOT: What does a ballot look like?
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election updates
VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines
ELECTION DAY HOTLINE: 866-733-2463

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Democrats retain large majorities in General Assembly

Democrats retained large majorities Tuesday in the Connecticut General Assembly, blunting a Republican campaign centered on high inflation with one of the largest tax cuts in state history and four years of fiscal stability. Democrats maintained their 97-54 margin in the House and — at a minimum — had kept...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Election 2022 Results: Governor, Statewide Offices

2022 election results, including vote tallies and percentages, for Connecticut Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, and Attorney General. All results are provisional pending certification by the Secretary of the State’s office. GOVERNOR/LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. Hotaling/Beckett† (I)1%12,223. Lamont/Bysiewicz* (D)56%700,808. Stefanowski/Devlin (R)43%542,175. SECRETARY OF THE STATE. Cynthia...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Interactive Map | Connecticut Election 2022 live results

CONNECTICUT, USA — The polls are closed and the votes are in!. You can track the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Connecticut with this interactive map showing the latest up-to-date results from across the state. Voters across the Nutmeg State will submit their ballots to determine who...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Logan, Hayes election results too close to call

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Investors react to election, demand for oil tankers. Investors react to the Election Day results, plus there's a demand for oil tankers. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 9. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Connecticut's 5th District race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Election Day 2022: What to Know If You Are Voting in Conn.

Today is Election Day. Connecticut voters are heading to the polls to decide several political races, including governor. Any voter who is in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Here is everything you need to know for Election Day 2022. Who Is Running for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Few Early Complaints During Voting

NBC Connecticut Investigates has heard from a few viewers with early complaints about long lines on Election Day, tabulator troubles and a possible new issue we had not heard about before. A tabulator did not work for about 45 minutes at the Barnard School polling station in Enfield. Head voting...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: Rep. Sean Scanlon wins comptroller race

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon will now fill the seat of Connecticut's comptroller. The state comptroller handles the public accounting and financial services for the state. This includes administering benefits for employees and retirees. They develop accounting policy and oversight, as well as prepare financial reports at the state, federal, or local levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy