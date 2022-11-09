VOTE 2022: Voters head to the polls for Connecticut general election

Voters headed to the polls in Connecticut Tuesday for the general election.

The Secretary of the State's Office says around 2.2 million people are registered to vote in Connecticut, which is 669,000 more registered voters than this time four years ago during the governor race then.

Election officials say there's typically a 60% voter turnout for gubernatorial elections.

It's not just the governor's race that's being closely watched. Several other key state and congressional races are taking place.

ELECTION DAY HOTLINE: 866-733-2463