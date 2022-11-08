Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
KU RB Devin Neal dazzles again in loss at Texas Tech
The kinds of mistakes that the Kansas football program has largely avoided throughout the season hurt the Jayhawks in a big way Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas. Two missed field goals and two turnovers by Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played a huge role in Texas Tech’s 43-28 win over Kansas that dropped the Jayhawks to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play and 1-4 in their last five games.
LJWORLD
KU freshmen Gradey Dick, MJ Rice deliver dazzling debuts in back-to-back Kansas victories
It’s still early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, yet Kansas fans already have seen KU freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice make pretty memorable college debuts in back to back games. Both players used the word “dream” when describing their first games as Jayhawks, and both had a...
LJWORLD
Slow start, missed FGs and key turnovers cost Kansas in 43-28 road loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Another slow start on the road put the Kansas football team in a deep hole early on Saturday night, and the Jayhawks were unable to crawl all the way out of it. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a...
LJWORLD
‘We have to be ready’ After back-to-back blowout wins by both teams, Duke, Kansas eager for tougher test
Seventh-ranked Duke steamrolled South Carolina Upstate, 84-38, on Friday night, to set up a Champions Classic showdown with No. 5 Kansas next week that will feature a pair of blue bloods that sit at 2-0 on the season. All four games have been blowouts, and no one on either side...
LJWORLD
Kansas QB Jason Bean’s team-first mentality played a huge role in Jayhawks becoming bowl eligible
There are a dozen ways to evaluate Kansas quarterback Jason Bean’s impact on this offense and why he has been able to keep KU afloat after starter Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury midway through Game No. 6. But the best indicator of who Bean is and...
LJWORLD
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
LJWORLD
KU files paperwork with Regents estimating football, 11th and Mississippi gateway project to cost $335M in phase one
The University of Kansas now thinks the first phase of its plan to upgrade its football stadium and the area around it at 11th and Mississippi streets will cost $115 million more than once envisioned. KU officials have submitted new documents to the Kansas Board of Regents requesting that the...
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LJWORLD
Advocates urge legislators to fully fund special education in Kansas
Topeka — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
LJWORLD
Larry Born
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate freshens up Veterans Plot at Oak Hill Cemetery
Just in time for Veterans Day, a Lawrence Eagle Scout candidate has freshened up the Veterans Plot near the entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery in East Lawrence. Ben Roberts, a senior at Free State High School, completed the project with help from family and friends. The work included power washing and sealing the asphalt cross on the plot. Roberts also painted the white curbing that lines the asphalt and the gate at the plot’s entrance and planted bushes on either side of the sign identifying the plot.
LJWORLD
Your Turn: Come to the parade Saturday to honor our veterans and Gold Star families
Veterans of military service are cornerstones of our community. Their loyalty to our country and their fellow troops under the most difficult conditions demonstrate moral fiber of the highest quality. Lawrence is home to many veterans, and we gather for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade Saturday on Massachusetts Street...
LJWORLD
KU rededicates Vietnam Memorial after research by a cadet sheds new light on a fallen airman
A star was delivered on Friday at the University of Kansas. KU leaders gathered on Veterans Day to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial on the KU campus and to add a star next to the name of Major Glenn McCubbin, a KU student who died during the Vietnam War. McCubbin had...
LJWORLD
Steady enrollment in Lawrence school district means better budget picture for next school year, but multiple factors still at play
The Lawrence school board will soon get its first look at some of the numbers that will go into determining what next school year’s budget looks like. And while multiple variables are still undetermined, steady enrollment means the district is not likely to face the shortfalls related to enrollment declines that it did going into this school year.
LJWORLD
Alfred Henricks
Funeral services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, will be 2 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Visitation will follow. He died November 7, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more
Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.
LJWORLD
Margo Smith
Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LJWORLD
Law enforcement leaders in Douglas County plan to continue collecting traffic stop data; they want to focus on probable cause and driver demographics
Law enforcement agencies are planning to keep collecting data from traffic stops in Douglas County, and they also would like to gather more information about probable cause and where drivers come from, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this past week. The data collection stemmed from a study commissioned by...
LJWORLD
With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working
With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
