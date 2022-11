This week Mayor Jon Mitchell represents New Bedford at the Offshore Wind North East (OWNE) Conference & Exhibition 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. With the staging of the United States’ first industrial-scale offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind, set to begin in 2023 from the Port of New Bedford, the City remains the object of broad interest among the offshore wind industry.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO