mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Woolum’s big night carries Belfry past Russell
Belfry running back Caden Woolum ran for 313 yards and five touchdowns to power the Pirates to a 56-14 thrashing of Russell in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs at Haywood Stadium on Friday night. Woolum had TD runs of 5, 55, 32, 30 and 57 yards as...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Martin County advances in high-scoring playoff opener
The Mountain County Cardinals needed every point they could muster to get past Leslie County, 46-40, in the Class 2A opener played at the Rock on Friday. With the win, the Cardinals, now 7-4, advance to face Breathitt County (9-2) this Friday at Mike Holcomb Field in Jackson. Kickoff is 7:30 pm.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Belfry’s Woolum runaway choice for POW
Belfry running back Caden Woolum saved his biggest game this season for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs this past Friday night. Woolum rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s 56-14 win over Russell. His effort has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Prestonsburg knocked out in post-season play
The Prestonsburg Blackcats fell behind by 28 points in the opening half at Middlesboro and the Blackcats came up short, falling, 42-30, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on the road on Friday night. Running back Ethan Jarvis paced the Blackcats with 188 yards and three touchdowns...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Paintsville passes opening road test with Bracken County
The Paintsville Tigers used an aerial attack to get past Bracken County, 36-14, in the Class 1A matchup played at Memorial Field on Friday night. Quarterback AJ James passed for 195 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 5-5. Running back Harris Phelps ran 19 times for 220...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley moves on with dominating performance
Shelby Valley struck early and often as the Wildcats eliminated Morgan County, 55-0, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs at Hobart Clay Johnson Field on Friday night. With the win, Valley, now 9-2, will host Middlesboro this coming Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 pm. Quarterback Russ Osborne...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - November 7, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first round of the high school football playoffs was filled with action. No. 4 - Leslie County’s Landry Collett 56-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Hensley. No. 3 - Martin County’s Madden Miller 81-yard touchdown run. No. 2 - Pulaski County’s Brysen Duggar 94-yard...
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
wymt.com
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
