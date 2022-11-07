Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO