mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Belfry’s Woolum runaway choice for POW

Belfry running back Caden Woolum saved his biggest game this season for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs this past Friday night. Woolum rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s 56-14 win over Russell. His effort has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player...
BELFRY, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Prestonsburg knocked out in post-season play

The Prestonsburg Blackcats fell behind by 28 points in the opening half at Middlesboro and the Blackcats came up short, falling, 42-30, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on the road on Friday night. Running back Ethan Jarvis paced the Blackcats with 188 yards and three touchdowns...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley moves on with dominating performance

Shelby Valley struck early and often as the Wildcats eliminated Morgan County, 55-0, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs at Hobart Clay Johnson Field on Friday night. With the win, Valley, now 9-2, will host Middlesboro this coming Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 pm. Quarterback Russ Osborne...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - November 7, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first round of the high school football playoffs was filled with action. No. 4 - Leslie County’s Landry Collett 56-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Hensley. No. 3 - Martin County’s Madden Miller 81-yard touchdown run. No. 2 - Pulaski County’s Brysen Duggar 94-yard...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022

NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WKBN

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wymt.com

At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

History made in Letcher County election

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

