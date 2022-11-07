The Gig Harbor football team lost a large lead and a road playoff game against the Kelso Hilanders, 45-34, on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tides ended their season at 6-4. Football is a game of momentum, Gig Harbor had it early. The Tides jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first half. But three interceptions and a fumble kept the defense on the field too long and the Hilanders took advantage of it, outscoring the Tides 28-0 in the second half to advance to state.

