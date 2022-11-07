ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whitman.edu

Women's Basketball Falls At Lewis-Clark State In Season Opener

LEWISTON, Idaho - Korin Baker posted a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Elena McHargue added a team-high 19 points but it wasn't enough as the No. 23 Whitman College women's basketball team dropped its season opener 66-60 at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday night. McHargue showcased an...
WALLA WALLA, WA
whitman.edu

Colby Watilo Selected As Summer League Head Coach

XENIA, Ohio - Whitman College assistant baseball coach Colby Watilo will be the next head coach of the Xenia Scouts. The team, located in Ohio, is part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, a summer baseball league with teams located in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. The league is supported by and partners with Major League Baseball.
WALLA WALLA, WA
whitman.edu

Men's Basketball Takes Down Carthage In Season Opener

KENOSHA, Wisc. - Jai Deshpande scored a game-high 25 points off the bench including 5-8 in three pointers to guide the Whitman College men's basketball team to a 75-67 season-opening win at Carthage on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena. Walter Lum stuffed the stat sheet for the Blues (1-0) who...
KENOSHA, WI
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor’s season ends when Kelso rallies

The Gig Harbor football team lost a large lead and a road playoff game against the Kelso Hilanders, 45-34, on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tides ended their season at 6-4. Football is a game of momentum, Gig Harbor had it early. The Tides jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first half. But three interceptions and a fumble kept the defense on the field too long and the Hilanders took advantage of it, outscoring the Tides 28-0 in the second half to advance to state.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Jo Ann Got Defunded

[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking

On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup

The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus

The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy