whitman.edu
Women's Basketball Falls At Lewis-Clark State In Season Opener
LEWISTON, Idaho - Korin Baker posted a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Elena McHargue added a team-high 19 points but it wasn't enough as the No. 23 Whitman College women's basketball team dropped its season opener 66-60 at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday night. McHargue showcased an...
whitman.edu
Colby Watilo Selected As Summer League Head Coach
XENIA, Ohio - Whitman College assistant baseball coach Colby Watilo will be the next head coach of the Xenia Scouts. The team, located in Ohio, is part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, a summer baseball league with teams located in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. The league is supported by and partners with Major League Baseball.
whitman.edu
Men's Basketball Takes Down Carthage In Season Opener
KENOSHA, Wisc. - Jai Deshpande scored a game-high 25 points off the bench including 5-8 in three pointers to guide the Whitman College men's basketball team to a 75-67 season-opening win at Carthage on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena. Walter Lum stuffed the stat sheet for the Blues (1-0) who...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor’s season ends when Kelso rallies
The Gig Harbor football team lost a large lead and a road playoff game against the Kelso Hilanders, 45-34, on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Tides ended their season at 6-4. Football is a game of momentum, Gig Harbor had it early. The Tides jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first half. But three interceptions and a fumble kept the defense on the field too long and the Hilanders took advantage of it, outscoring the Tides 28-0 in the second half to advance to state.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Rene Gonzalez with healthy lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in bruising Portland City Council race, partial returns show
Portland businessman and political newcomer Rene Gonzalez racked up a healthy lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty by Wednesday morning in a bruising City Council race that offered striking contrasts in track records and policy and competing visions for how to best bring the city’s multiple crises under control.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical
What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
WWEEK
TriMet’s Brand New Bendy Buses Are Already Breaking
On Sept. 18, TriMet’s launched a highly anticipated new $175 million bus line connecting Gresham with downtown Portland. It’s had a rough start. A few weeks after it launched, WW reported that due to a series of compromises, the new FX2 line isn’t always faster than the route it replaced—despite eliminating dozens of stops.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup
The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
Fish & Wildlife kill carp at ponds south of Pasco. Watch for eagles flocking in to feast
“... in the long run the number of waterfowl using these ponds will increase dramatically,” park ranger says.
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Charter Reform Wins, Hardesty Loses (to Unqualified Candidate), and as for Governor... WHO KNOWS? 🤷
GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! (And voters!) It was a huge election day yesterday, with lots of good news, not-so-good news, and just "news"—but things are not as bad as we feared, and there are still A LOT of votes at home and across the country to be counted. So let's chill and see where we currently stand!
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
