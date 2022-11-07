Read full article on original website
Visiting Writers Reading Series Connects Students to Acclaimed Authors
Since 1998, Whitman College has welcomed more than 200 authors through the Visiting Writers Reading Series (VWRS). The 2022–2023 season continues this legacy, presenting writers from multiple genres and backgrounds, from established masters of their craft to fresh voices breaking onto the literary scene. The Mina Schwabacher Professor of...
Colby Watilo Selected As Summer League Head Coach
XENIA, Ohio - Whitman College assistant baseball coach Colby Watilo will be the next head coach of the Xenia Scouts. The team, located in Ohio, is part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, a summer baseball league with teams located in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. The league is supported by and partners with Major League Baseball.
Derivan Dockter Leads Seven Blues With NWC Postseason Selections
HILLSBORO, Ore. - Led by first team selection Derivan Dockter, seven total members of the Whitman College men's soccer team were named to the Northwest All-Conference Men's Soccer Team announced on Wednesday by the conference office. Doctor was the anchor of a stalwart Whitman back line in his final season...
Men's Basketball Takes Down Carthage In Season Opener
KENOSHA, Wisc. - Jai Deshpande scored a game-high 25 points off the bench including 5-8 in three pointers to guide the Whitman College men's basketball team to a 75-67 season-opening win at Carthage on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena. Walter Lum stuffed the stat sheet for the Blues (1-0) who...
