New Orleans, LA

Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
NFL Analysis Network

Sean Payton Reveals Thoughts On Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Future

Players recruiting each other to team up around professional sports leagues has become prevalent in recent years. It happens most often in the NBA, where high-profile players are deciding to play together in hopes of winning a championship, but you can be sure it occurs in the NFL as well. But, has there ever been an instance of a head coach and player teaming up together and joining a new franchise? Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seemingly hinted at it recently when discussing the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski break down the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 8 and look ahead to the matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers will come into Sunday rested from a bye week. […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick

The Washington Commanders (4-5) will look to end two streaks by the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) when the longtime NFC East Division rivals meet on Monday Night Football in the City of Brotherly Love. Washington hopes to hand Philadelphia – the last unbeaten team in the NFL – its first loss...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

