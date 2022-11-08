Congratulations to our SEC Regular-Season Champion soccer team for earning a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. We will be hosting our first NCAA game in program history Friday when we welcome Jackson State to Tuscaloosa for a 6 p.m. start. Tickets are on sale now for $10 for adult general admission and $5 for youth general admission.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO