Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Faces Tulane In First Road Test of the Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will face its first road test of the season Thursday, traveling to Tulane for a 6 p.m. CT tip on ESPN+. Fans can watch Thursday's game on ESPN+ with Corey Gloor (play-by-play) and Tiffany Aidoo (analyst) Roger Hoover will call the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Inks No. 10 Overall Ranked Signing Class During Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Head coach Nate Oats announced four additions to the Alabama men's basketball program who have signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their playing career with the Crimson Tide. The signees include four-star prospects point guard Davin Cosby (Raleigh, N.C./Word of God Christian Academy), Mouhamed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Gymnastics Signs Outstanding Trio

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama inked three gymnasts for next year's freshman class, Crimson Tide head coach Ashley Johnston announced Wednesday. The standout trio of Chloe LaCoursiere, Gabby Ladanyi and Jamison Sears are set to join the Crimson Tide next fall. Alabama Head Coach Ashley Johnston Said. "We're extremely pleased to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Byrne Notice presented by Mercedes-Benz

Congratulations to our SEC Regular-Season Champion soccer team for earning a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. We will be hosting our first NCAA game in program history Friday when we welcome Jackson State to Tuscaloosa for a 6 p.m. start. Tickets are on sale now for $10 for adult general admission and $5 for youth general admission.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Inks Essence Cody to 2023 Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Head Coach Kristy Curry announced the signing of Essence Cody to the incoming class Wednesday. A dynamic forward and five-star recruit from Valdosta, Ga., Cody is considered one of the best players in the class of 2023. Essence Cody. 6-4 | Forward | Valdosta, Ga. |...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

