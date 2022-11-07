Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1027superhits.com
Feds fine Caterpillar for June Mapleton foundry death
MAPLETON, Ill. – Caterpillar is being fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the death of a worker at its Mapleton foundry earlier this year. OSHA says in a news release Caterpillar is being fined more than $145,000, and is being forced to install guardrails and restraint systems, or otherwise eliminate hazards at the plant.
1027superhits.com
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
1027superhits.com
Authorites want help finding money thief
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
1027superhits.com
Coroner: Juvenile injured in Monday shooting dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday following a shooting near Quest Charter Academy has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Merian Smith, 15, was pronounced brain dead Wednesday morning at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria Police say three separate...
1027superhits.com
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
1027superhits.com
PPD searching for two missing persons
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing persons. Deven Lane was last seen on Friday, November 4 at approximately 9:30 P.M. on N. Sterling in Peoria. He’s described as a white male, 18 years old, approximately 5’10”, around 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Comments / 0