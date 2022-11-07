Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
Global Empowerment Mission sending supplies to Nicole-battered parts of Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is ready to roll out help to those impacted by Hurricane Nicole. The Global Empowerment Mission on Thursday stepped in to provide aid to communities hit hard by the Category 1 system that has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. Workers...
Residents in Florida counties experience effects of Tropical Storm Nicole as it closes in
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — As Tropical Storm Nicole is set to arrive in Florida, several counties in the northern part of the state are starting to experience some of its effects. In Palm Beach County, mostly white water and seafoam on the sand could be seen at Boynton...
DoorDash suspends operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
(WSVN) - DoorDash announced that they will suspend all their operations for part of South Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. On Wednesday, DoorDash activated its severe weather protocol. As a result, operations will be suspended in the following areas starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday:. Fort...
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage as hurricane in Broward County
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
Closures announced as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Hurricane Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. All schools and facilities will reopen Thursday. Broward County...
Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale by the Sea, Thursday. 7Skyforce showed the destruction from above. Wood planks were scattered and the...
South Florida residents, tourists endure high tides, flooding as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages the Bahamas and approaches the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the calm before the storm along Broward County beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach on Wednesday morning; the rough...
Cleanup efforts underway after Nicole damages fishing piers in Broward; 50-foot boat washes ashore on Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical system Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for nightlife...
South Florida residents calm amid Tropical Storm Nicole, king tides flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages through the Bahamas to approach the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the weather before the rain hit Broward county beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Wednesday morning and they are set to stay...
Nicole expected to become a hurricane today & make landfall in Florida tonight
Tropical Storm Nicole should become a hurricane today (earlier than expected) and forecast to approach the Florida East coast today. It will make landfall late tonight or (most likely) early Thursday as a Cat 1 hurricane. Hurricane Center forecast track calls for landfall to happen between 11pm tonight to 1am...
Red flags hoisted at South Florida beaches due to windy conditions as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Windy conditions are being felt throughout South Florida beaches as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the state. Two groups of people are at the beach, tourists who want to know what these pre-storms feel like and locals who already know what is expected when the storm arrives.
Miami-Dade County locks down drawbridges in anticipation for Tropical Storm Nicole
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is taking an abundance of caution to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. All drawbridges began being locked down ahead of the storm at 10 a.m., Tuesday, and will remain closed to marine traffic. Barring any damage, they are expected to reopen after the storm passes.
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
Santa’s Enchanted Forest set to open after postponement amid Hurricane Nicole
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s popular Christmas theme park is set to open but at a new home. On Friday, at 6:30 p.m., it will host its 39th year on a 40-acre plot of land between Medley and Doral, along Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street. Santa’s Enchanted...
Parades, events scheduled to take place to celebrate Veteran’s Day
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many celebrations will be held throughout South Florida to honor the men and women who fought for our country. The largest Veteran’s Day parade will be starting on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Friday. This holiday coincides with the historic day...
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
City of Miami police need help finding teen, infant missing from Brickell
(WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last seen in the Brickell area on Nov. 11. She stands at 5’1”, weighs 110 pounds,...
