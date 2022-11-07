ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

DoorDash suspends operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

(WSVN) - DoorDash announced that they will suspend all their operations for part of South Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. On Wednesday, DoorDash activated its severe weather protocol. As a result, operations will be suspended in the following areas starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday:. Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Hurricane Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. All schools and facilities will reopen Thursday. Broward County...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for nightlife...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

