Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
Maryland, Missouri legalize marijuana, while 3 other states vote no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in three other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota...
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro,...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wins reelection
CONNECTICUT - Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has won reelection in Connecticut. He defeated Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski in a political rematch from four years ago. The tense race focused on abortion, crime, parental rights, and affordability. Lamont and Stefanowski offered voters two starkly different portrayals of Connecticut throughout the...
New Jersey teen charged with posting threat to attack synagogues
NEW JERSEY - A teen from Sayreville, has been charged with posting a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Authorities say Omar Alkattoul, 18, was arrested this morning. He’s been charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Connecticut midterm election candidates and poll hours
CONNECTICUT - Connecticut has several major races but the incumbents were favored to win most of the races. Republicans, who have had success in local races in Connecticut, hope to make inroads in state and national races this year by focusing on affordability issues in Connecticut, which has some of the highest energy prices in the nation and a relatively high tax burden compared to other states.
Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results
NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
What Kathy Hochul's victory means
The race was closer than expected, but Kathy Hochul prevailed. What this means for partly politics in New York.
