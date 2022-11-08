ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What Happened To Betsy Faria’s Daughters Leah And Mariah? Did they get the insurance money? Details explored!

By Claudia Torres
osoblanco.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
Bella Smith

"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.

Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Newsweek

Mom Not Watching Niece After Sister-in-Law's 'Meltdown' on Vacation Backed

A mom has been applauded for refusing to look after her sister-in-law's 5-year-old daughter during a recent family vacation. According to the mom, who posted her story to Reddit under the handle throwaway_babysit101, her sister-in-law Tina approached her on the holiday and asked if she would take her 5-year-old on a planned day out as she was feeling "overwhelmed."
Slate

Help! I Refused to Help My Sister Catch Her Cheating Husband. She’s Furious.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday! Let’s get started…. Q. Dreading Thanksgiving: I’ve been struggling with my relationship with my sister for some time. Five years ago, she asked me to loan her $5,000. She believed her spouse was cheating on her, and I fully believe he was. When she confronted him, he refused to fess up. She had been breaking into his email and accounts to try to find evidence of his wrongdoing. She asked to borrow the money to install hidden surveillance in her home to gather evidence of his infidelity. I was in between jobs at the time and had not secured a new position. Meanwhile, I was also moving from one very expensive city to another and felt cash poor at the time. When I shared this, she told me I could just put the $5,000 on my credit card. I didn’t think this was wise on multiple fronts, I didn’t feel I was in a position to be loaning money when I was without a job. Plus, I also struggled with the idea of my sister invading her husband’s privacy in their home and the potential legalities of this, even if he’s up to no good. In the end, I spent all the cash in my accounts and maxed out my credit card before I received a paycheck so I felt I was justified in being cautious about loaning such a large sum when I was unemployed.
osoblanco.org

Who is Paul Buttafuoco? Where is he now? Get to know the personal details of Joey Buttafuoco’s Son, Details explored!

Following the delivery of their first child, Jessica Buttafuoco, actors Joey and Mary Jo Buttafuoco brought their second kid, Paul Buttafuoco, into the world. Because there is not much online information about Paul Buttafuoco, in-depth research will almost always lead you to the same handful of websites. Paul Buttafuoco is the couple Joey and Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s second child and their second child overall, given that they also have a daughter named Paul. Paul is Joey and Mary Jo’s middle name. Jessica’s father’s acting profession motivated her to become an actor.
Mary Duncan

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.

