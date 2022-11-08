Who is Judge Faith Jenkins? Does she have any kids with her husband, Kenny Lattimore? Net Worth and personal details explored!

Read full article on original website
Killer Sally: Who is Killer Sally, why did she shoot her husband, and is she still in jail?
Who is Killer Sally? Killer Sally is Netflix’s latest true crime documentary that focuses on a shocking murder in the bodybuilding world. Here’s everything you need to know…
'Superfly' actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for rapes
A jury found Kaalan Walker guilty in April on several counts of rape and assault. A judge sentenced the actor to 50 years to life in prison.
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos
Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
Co-workers watched killer Chris Watts 'get more and more unhappy with his life'
When Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters in 2018, his horrifying actions sent shockwaves across the world. Seemingly a normal, dedicated family man, not only did Watts snap, but he also feigned ignorance when he was first questioned about his family’s disappearance. It was eventually established...
Being Her Sister’s Keeper: Joy Reid Comes To Tiffany Cross’s Defense Amid MSNBC Parting Ways
One thing for certain and two things for sure: MSNBC host Joy Reid let it be known that she’s got her sister Tiffany Cross’s back after the network severed ties with the host. The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network dropped MSNBC weekend host Cross after two years of presiding...
FBI Offers Reward For Black Revolutionary Cheri Laverne Dalton, Who Has Been Dead Since 2019
The FBI said it is looking for Black revolutionary Cheri Laverne Dalton aka Nehanda Abiodun, despite the fact that she died in 2019. The post FBI Offers Reward For Black Revolutionary Cheri Laverne Dalton, Who Has Been Dead Since 2019 appeared first on NewsOne.
Who is Paul Buttafuoco? Where is he now? Get to know the personal details of Joey Buttafuoco’s Son, Details explored!
Following the delivery of their first child, Jessica Buttafuoco, actors Joey and Mary Jo Buttafuoco brought their second kid, Paul Buttafuoco, into the world. Because there is not much online information about Paul Buttafuoco, in-depth research will almost always lead you to the same handful of websites. Paul Buttafuoco is the couple Joey and Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s second child and their second child overall, given that they also have a daughter named Paul. Paul is Joey and Mary Jo’s middle name. Jessica’s father’s acting profession motivated her to become an actor.
Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation
Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement At just 14 years old, Emmett Till's life was savagely cut short during the summer of 1955. The Black teen from Chicago was visiting family members in Money, Miss., when a white woman, 21-year-old shopkeeper Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he had propositioned and lewdly grabbed her at her family's grocery store on August 24. In response to the accusations, several...
Young & Restless’ Nikki Signs Up Melody Thomas Scott for a Game She Can’t Possibly Lose
Join the CBS soap vet as she gives viewers a fun reminder of the past. The Young and the Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) geared up for “Nikki’s version” of the CBS soap’s Put a Finger Down game. Like most characters that have been around for a while, Nikki has had her fair share of ups and downs and the actress named off a fun few from her past that had her putting one finger down…
The Strawberry Letter: She Slapped My Husband
The Strawberry Letter: She Slapped My Husband
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Hope Puts Thomas on Notice — and Brooke Grills Ridge
In the Forrester living room, Hope tells Thomas he can’t try to kiss her — she’s married to Liam. In the cabin, and increasingly frantic Liam leaves Hope a voicemail to call him when she gets this. “I just want to know you’re okay.”. In...
Widow of slain SC senator sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
The lawsuit claims Facebook and Russian oligarch Yegeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin are responsible for the nine shooting deaths inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.
New Orleans teachers who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb brought light to those around them, families say
Two New Orleans teachers were among three people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented residence in Mexico City ahead of Dia de Los Muertos -- or Day of the Dead -- celebrations, their families said.
Texas Again Argues for Murderer Scott Panetti’s Execution
The State of Texas attempted last week to convince a federal judge to allow the state to execute Scott Panetti, a confirmed schizophrenic and convicted killer of Joe and Amanda Alvarado in 1992. In August 1992, Panetti and his wife, Sonja Alvarado, separated. Sonja took their 3-year-old daughter and fled...
