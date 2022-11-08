ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who is Diana Espinoza Aguilar? What Happened to Rafael Caro Quintero’s Wife? Why was she arrested? Reasons explored!

By Claudia Torres
osoblanco.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
KVIA ABC-7

Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Venezuelan migrants are trying to be more visible to U.S. authorities after setting up their camps in front of a CBP processing center. They were sleeping right next to the El Paso Del Norte bridge and around the COESPO offices in Juarez. Tuesday night, Venezuelan migrants moved to be more visible along The post Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center appeared first on KVIA.
KTSA

Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Border Patrol finds 40 migrants in northeast El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 40 migrants were found in a stash house in Northeast El Paso Monday, according to U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector. U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station learned about the stash house after a vehicle stop. The...
EL PASO, TX
osoblanco.org

What happened to G. Gordon Liddy’s Wife? Frances Purcell-Liddy died in 2010, Cause of death and personal details explored!

Frances Purcell-Liddy was G. Gordon Liddy’s wife throughout their time together as a lawyer, FBI agent, talk show presenter, and actress in the United States. The Unsolved Mysteries Concerning the Whereabouts of G. Gordon Liddy’s Wife G Gordon Liddy, an American lawyer and FBI agent, was the White House Plumber’s squad commander during the Watergate incident during the presidency of Richard Nixon. He played a significant part in this event. Liddy, together with E. Howard Hunt was responsible for planning and supervising the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at Watergate between May and June 1972.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy