Who is Diana Espinoza Aguilar? What Happened to Rafael Caro Quintero’s Wife? Why was she arrested? Reasons explored!

Related
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.
Texas man, 38, charged after officers find 84 illegal immigrants being smuggled in dump truck
A driver has been arrested in Cotulla, Texas after being found attempting to smuggle 84 migrants hidden inside of a dump truck across the U.S. border, officials say.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
KRGV
Valley Uber driver unknowingly picked up five migrants from Mexico, authorities say
Five migrants from Mexico were discovered inside an Uber's SUV last Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Uber driver reportedly pick up the five migrants by a restaurant near the river in Mission, and was going to drop them off at the mall in McAllen. A...
Texas state troopers stop Uber carrying five illegal immigrants in alleged human smuggling operation
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped an alleged human smuggling attempt involving five illegal immigrants in an Uber car.
Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Venezuelan migrants are trying to be more visible to U.S. authorities after setting up their camps in front of a CBP processing center. They were sleeping right next to the El Paso Del Norte bridge and around the COESPO offices in Juarez. Tuesday night, Venezuelan migrants moved to be more visible along The post Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center appeared first on KVIA.
Collider
'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Documentary Trailer Investigates a Chilling Military Murder
Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming film I Am Vanessa Guillen, a documentary examining the death of a U.S. Army soldier, and the nationwide calls for justice that came following her henious murder. The film will tell the story of Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist who disappeared...
‘We brought the U.S. Flag’ migrants after marching across the Rio Grande with flags
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On October 31, around 12:20 p.m. a group of migrants marched across the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso carrying flags. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an agent was assaulted with a flag pole and agents then initiated crowd control measures. “These measures included the use of the […]
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice
El Paso has stopped sending migrants to Chicago due to Biden's use of Trump-era policy. (CHICAGO) Over 3,000 migrants from the Texas border have arrived by bus in Chicago since August 31st. Overall, 3.667 asylum seekers were transported to Chicago with the latest bus of 28 here on Friday, October 28th.
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
KFOX 14
Border Patrol finds 40 migrants in northeast El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 40 migrants were found in a stash house in Northeast El Paso Monday, according to U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector. U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station learned about the stash house after a vehicle stop. The...
osoblanco.org
Mexico falls back but won’t spring forward as summer time abolished
Congress votes to scrap daylight saving and just keep standard time, meaning end to changing clocks twice a year
CBP flying migrants out of El Paso as unauthorized crossings remain ‘elevated’
Federal officials continue to fly migrants out of El Paso for processing elsewhere to “decompress” a holding facility operating at three times its intended capacity.
