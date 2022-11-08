ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

defendernetwork.com

Yates QB/DB Broderick Brown plays against all odds

Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Broderick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs. Brown has a natural baseball...
HOUSTON, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spring, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Salt and Light Home School basketball team will have a game with Frassati Catholic on November 08, 2022, 17:30:00.
SPRING, TX
FanBuzz

Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?

In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
HOUSTON, TX
Shorthorn

UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season

As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands. They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

SUDDEN AND TRAGIC PASSING OF MIGOS HIP HOP ARTIST IN HOUSTON

Tragedy had rocked the hip hop nation recently as one of the member’s of the Atlanta, Georgia based Grammy nominated group ‘Migos’ was unexpectedly shot & killed while attending a private event at bowling facility in Houston, Texas. On the morning of November 1, 2022 at 2:35am,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold front to bring rain Friday, chilly air this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An abrupt change in the weather is just a few days away as a cold front arrives in Houston Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday (Veterans Day) afternoon along the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX

