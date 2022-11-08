Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
defendernetwork.com
Yates QB/DB Broderick Brown plays against all odds
Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Broderick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs. Brown has a natural baseball...
Spring, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Who is Kelvin Sampson's Longtime Wife?
In 2021, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson took his team to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in nearly 20 years. His resurrection story and road back to college basketball's upper echelon has been filled with ups and downs. Before taking over the Houston basketball program,...
Shorthorn
UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season
As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands. They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
Click2Houston.com
‘Pretty special,’ Texans’ Lovie Smith salutes Dusty Baker, Astros on championship
HOUSTON – In a nod of respect toward his friend, Dusty Baker, and the world champion Astros, Texans coach Lovie Smith saluted the veteran manager on earning his first World Series title. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and celebrated Monday with a raucous parade. “It is great,” Smith...
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
Houston Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Astros' WS win
Astros' fans have even more ways to celebrate their team winning the World Series.
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
hccegalitarian.com
SUDDEN AND TRAGIC PASSING OF MIGOS HIP HOP ARTIST IN HOUSTON
Tragedy had rocked the hip hop nation recently as one of the member’s of the Atlanta, Georgia based Grammy nominated group ‘Migos’ was unexpectedly shot & killed while attending a private event at bowling facility in Houston, Texas. On the morning of November 1, 2022 at 2:35am,...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Well folks, the cat is out of the bag as the Powerball lottery has reported one ticket purchased in the state of California matched all the winning numbers, including the Powerball to bring home the bacon which just so happens to be $2.04 billion bacon.
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
fox26houston.com
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
cw39.com
Cold front to bring rain Friday, chilly air this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An abrupt change in the weather is just a few days away as a cold front arrives in Houston Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday (Veterans Day) afternoon along the...
Catalytic converter thieves target cars in downtown Houston during Astros' championship parade
The Astros' championship parade was a true celebration for most people and easy pickings for others.
cw39.com
HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon Haire
Houston, TX – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire warned that the threat to democracy will loom larger and longer than inflation if people vote solely based on current price hikes.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
